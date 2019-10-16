Nine long distance running/walking athletes and one Unified partner from Bradford-Sullivan Counties competed in the Special Olympics Pennsylvania Central Fall Sectional at Juniata College, Sunday, Oct. 6.
Special Olympics groups athletes into divisions based upon ability, age and gender.
Jeffrey Bailey earned the silver medal in the 1500 meter run and set a new personal record in the 3000 meter run.
Calvin Briggs won gold medals in both the 1500 meter and 3000 meter runs.
Christina Cybulak won the gold medal in her division of the 1500 meter run.
Izaak Hobday won the 5000 meter gold medal and teamed with Unified partner Autumn Allen to win the 1500 meter run gold as Bradford-Sullivan’s first ever Unified competitors.
Elizabeth Porter took home gold in her 5000 meter run and Anne Roof won the gold medal in her division of the 1500 meter run.
Damian Smith took silver in the 1500 meter run then won gold in his division of the 5000 meter run.
In the walking races, Robert Cummings and Randy Fortune each won the gold medal in their respective divisions of the 1500 meters, then both set personal records in the 3000 meters.
All athletes and the Unified partner will run again Saturday at Sunfish Pond County Park at 10 a.m. The nine athletes qualified to participate in the state level Special Olympics Fall Festival November 1-3 at Villanova University.
To learn more about Special Olympics, go to the website www.specialolympicspa.org.
