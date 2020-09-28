SAYRE — Kerah Clymer and Jordyn Abernathy had three goals each as Wellsboro downed Sayre 12-0 in Northern Tier League soccer Saturday.
Jena Boyce connected twice, with Molly Ingerick and Ema Coolidge also getting in to the scoring column.
Wellsboro fired 55 shots to Sayre’s one shot and had 37 corner kicks to none for the home side. Sayre keeper Adriana Barnhart recorded 25 saves in a game that was 9-0 at the half.
