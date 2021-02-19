CANDOR — Odessa-Montour/Watkins Glen took advantage of a five-forfeit edge Wednesday nighgt to hold off Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 42-36 in the first Tioga-Schuyler Division wrestling match of the season for both squads.
Starting at 152, the Seneca Indians were up 18-0 before a match was contested.
At 189, SVEC’s Devin Beach won by fall with one second left in the second period to make it 18-6.
After Watkins Glen’s fourth forfeit, the Eagles’ Kamren Buchanan needed just 1:11 to win by pin.
Down 24-12, SVEC knotted the match at 24-24 when Kaleb Smith at 102 and Jayden Duncanson at 110 accepted forfeits.
O-M/W.G. went up 30-24 on a forfeit, but SVEC’s Shane O’Neal won by fall at the 1:34 markto tie the score again.
The next two matches, at 132 and 138, saw the teams trade six-point wins. Brandon Davis accepted a fiorfeit at 132 and SVEC’s Ousmane Duncanson picked up a 57-second fall at 138.
That could have set the match, then tied at 36-36, up for a dramatic finish, but O-M/W.G.’s Gabe Williams ended the match by accepting a forfeit at 145.
Also accepting forfeits for the Seneca Indians were Dominick Fazzery at 152; Brody Williams at 160; Tristian Harrington at 172; and Kadin Burnham at 118.
SVEC will join Newark Valley in traveling to Edison on Saturday at 10 a.m.
