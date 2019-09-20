Eagles trim Wolverines

WAVERLY — Spencer-Van Etten/Candor has a good boys soccer team. It’s easy to let a team like that get away from you when you’re trying to build a program.
Thursday night, though, the young Wolverines held their own before dropping a 5-0 decision.
The Eagles had the better of play, getting off 32 shots to Waverly’s three and holding a significant advantage in corners. Still, Waverly Coach Eric Ryck was happy with the way his team battled.
“We came out tonight looking really good and playing some good soccer,” said Ryck. “We were able to create some opportunities; we just couldn’t cash in. SVEC was doing a good job at spreading out our defense and ended up wearing us down in the second half. I’m continuing to see improvement every day and that’s the most important thing.”
Five different players dented the net for SVEC. Daniel Thomas got the Eagles on the board in the 27th minute and Lance Jensen made it 2-0 in the 32nd minute.
After the half, Alex Doucett connected on a penalty kick in the 43rd minute, Mason Holmes scored in the 63rd minute and Darren Starkweather added a goal in the 64th minute. Thomas also had an assist for SVEC (5-1) in the game.
Matthew Suttmeier tallied two saves in net for the Eagles. Waverly’s Cameron McIssac was a much busier man, getting credit for 26 saves.
Both will play again on Tuesday. Waverly will visit Watkins Glen and SVEC will travel to Odessa-Montour.
Northeast Bradford 4, Sayre 3
SAYRE — The Redskins keep playing close games.
Thursday night, the Redskins battled to an even first half but gave up one goal too many after the break.
Sayre got on the board first when Mason Hughey connected at the 24:37 mark of the first half.
The Panthers’ Gavin Merritt matched that with 16:11 to go in the half, and Brady Brown gave NEB a 2-1 lead at the 5:18 mark.
Sayre battled back to tie the game on a Cody VanBenthuysen goal just 2:48 before the half.
In the second half, Merritt gave the Panthers a 3-2 lead just 46 seconds into the period. Brandon Kuehn then added what would prove to be the game winner at the 29:51 mark.
Down two goals, Sayre had to wait for the 5:55 mark before VanBenthyusen connected. No other Sayre goals were forthcoming and the game anded 4-3.
Sayre’s Trevor Campbell saw 10 shots in the first half and came away with seven stops. Dom Fabbrio faced 10 shots in the second half in net for Sayre and had eight saves.
Garrett Cooper faced eight shots in the game and made four saves.
NEB held a 9-2 edge in corner kicks.
Sayre will visit Towanda on Monday.
Girls Soccer
North Penn/Mansfield 4, Sayre 1
MANSFIELD — Sayre drew first blood but ran out of steam. Playing with 10 in an 11-player game can do that.
Rozlyn Haney got Sayre on the board 15:41 into the contest off an Abby Moliski assist.
The Lady Redskins held that lead until Kiersten Mitstifer tickled the twine at the 32:42 mark of the half. Sophia Domenech put NP/M up for good with 49 seconds to go in the half.
Mitstifer and Lydia Paulhamus added second-half goals for NP/M.
NP/M got off 31 shots to Sayre’s five. Sayre goalie Adrianna Barnhart made 13 saves and NP/M’s Sara Swingle had three stops.
Sayre will host Wyalusing on Saturday.
