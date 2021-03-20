NEWARK VALLEY — The Waverly girls soccer team understandably showed signs of rust in its first game in over a year, but the Wolverines eventually came into their own defeating Newark Valley 2-0 on Friday afternoon.
Addison Westbrook and Lea VanAllen found the back of the net for the Wolverines.
The Cardinals put Waverly on its back foot for a majority of the first half. Newark Valley pressed high and hard, allowing little time and space for Waverly to maintain possession.
Newark Valley created several scoring chances off turnovers. The Cardinals had several shots from beyond the eighteen-yard mark but nothing that experienced Waverly goalie Kaitlyn Clark couldn’t handle.
“We need to gain and keep possession better and for longer. I feel as though it was better in the second half, but it is only the first game,” Waverly head coach Tara Hogan said. “I have five brand new girls so the veterans have been good in taking them under their wing and helping everyone feel more comfortable.”
Waverly turned the tables in the second half, allowing Newark Valley to maintain most of the possession, but punished the Cardinals with a fast and aggressive counter-attack.
Just minutes into the half, Westbrook took a touch around her defender, and from about twenty five yards away perfectly placed a shot over the outstretched arms of the Newark Valley goalkeeper into the top-left corner of the goal.
“With Addison she is only in eighth grade so you could see a lot of the jitters in the first half, so I moved her to central forward from central mid and it was like she was a totally different player,” Hogan said. “Something clicked for her up-top and that was an amazing shot.”
Kennedy Westbrook took matters into her own hands going on a magical run from her defensive position, weaving in and out of Cardinal defenders, before eventually getting pushed from behind drawing a penalty.
VanAllen was calm, cool, and collected from the penalty spot scoring a goal directly into the bottom-right corner that would have given any goalie fits.
Up 2-0, the Wolverines safely secured the win and did well in closing out the game.
“I am very happy with the result. I wasn’t sure what to expect going into it because we only had one practice on grass before this game,” Hogan said. “But, things really came together in the second half and it was a huge morale boost once we scored.”
Waverly is back in action Monday, March 22 hosting Notre Dame at 5:30 p.m.
