ODESSA — Spencer-Van Etten made the short trek up Route 224 Saturday and came home with a 3-1 IAC volleyball win over Odessa-Montour
S-VE won the first set 25-12.
Odessa-Montour then upended the Lady Panthers by a 25-22 score to tie the match at 1-1.
S-VE righted the ship, though, winning the third set 25-12 and the fourth 25-22.
Lynsey Frye led the way for S-VE with 12 assists and had five service aces.
Ashleigh Morais was tough at the net with nine kills for the Lady Panthers and added two aces and two digs. Lydia Diboun had six aces and six digs; Marah Cooper had six aces, three digs and three kills; and Sophia Dutra also had three kills for S-VE.
O-M was paced by Faith Brenchley, who had 13 aces, five kills, four assists and two digs.
Also for O-M, Seanna Neiss had six kills and three aces and CC Churey ended the day with five aces and three assists.
JV: S-VE won the JV match, winning the two sets that counted 25-19 and 25-8. O-M won the third set 27-25.
The Lady Panthers will visit Newfield on Tuesday.
Friday
Edison 3, Waverly 0
ELMIRA HEIGHTS — Coming odd a sweep of Watkins Glen, Waverly was on the other side of the broom Friday. Edison won the three sets 25-18, 25-10 and 25-19.
Waverly reportedly struggled with its serve receive and serving, situations made more difficult with the Wolverines’ libero unavailable.
Emilee Little logged seven digs and six kills for Waverly, Aryan Peters recorded 11 setter assists, nine digs, and three service points and with Sidney Tomasso adding five points, two on aces, and three digs.
Also for Waverly, Taylor Hall chipped in three aces among her five service points; Aubrey Ennis had four points (two aces); and Caitlyn Bakley added three assists, three digs, and one block.
Waverly will visit Newark Valley on Monday.
