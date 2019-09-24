CANDOR — Sadie VanAllen, Kennedy Westbrook and Gabby Picco all scored twice to power the Waverly Lady Wolverines to a girls soccer win over Spencer-Van Etten/Candor on Monday.
Picco and Westbrook each added three assists and Sadie VanAllen also provided one assist in the win.
“I was very impressed with how well the girls passed today. Our movement off the ball was impressive. Our forwards (Sadie and Lea VanAllen along with Kennedy Westbrook) made some great runs and had impressive passing in and around the 18,” said Waverly coach Tara Hogan.
Waverly would also get a goal from Lea VanAllen, and the Wolverines took advantage of an own-goal by SVEC in the win.
Kylie Payne also had an assist for the Wolverines, who led 34-2 in shots on goal and 3-0 in corner kicks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.