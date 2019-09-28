WAVERLY — Waverly bouced back from a loss to Candor Wednesday with a resounding 3-0 sweep of Watkins Glen Friday evening.
Set scores were 25-8, 25-7 and 25-8.
Paige Lewis netted 12 points and five kills for the Lady Wolverines and Chloe Croft packaged 12 assists, nine points and three digs.
Also for Waverly (6-3), Morgan Adams had 12 points with eight on aces, Maddy Goodwin had 12 points and Adrianna Clinton finished with five kills.
JV: Waverly also swept the JV match by winning the sets 25-7 and 25-11.
For Waverly (5-4), Taylor Hall had 14 points with eight on aces; Sydney Nierstadt had three kills, two aces and a block; and Kennedy Herriman added four assists.
Waverly will visit Odessa-Montour at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Newark Valley 3, Tioga 2
NEWARK VALLEY — Two of the better teams in the IAC battled Friday in Newak Valley with the host Cardinals topping Tioga 3-2.
Newak Valley won the first two sets with ease, 25-13 and 25-15.
Tioga bounced back to win the next two sets by matching 25-20 scores.
The fifth set went to Newark Valley, 26-24.
Giovcanna Rossi led Tioga with 12 kills , 11 points and eight digs, and Chloe Bellis added 17 assists, 11 digs and 10 points with five aces.
Also for Tioga, Julia Bellis had 17 digs and nine points; Madison Macumber had 13 digs and six assists; and Emme Hall had 10 kills.
Tioga will visit Edison on Tuesday.
Thursday
Cowanesque Valley 3, Sayre 0
WESTFIELD — Sayre made the long trek to Westfield Thursday night and came back on the wrong side of a 3-0 sweep.
The host Indians won the sets by scores of 25-14, 25-23 and 25-17.
Lexi Post had nine digs and five points for Sayre; Allison Post had five assists and three digs; and Maddie Wilson packaged six points with two kills and a block.
Also for Sayre, Julia Boyle had four points and four digs; Gabby Randall had a kill and a block; and Hannah Garrity had two digs.
