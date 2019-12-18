WAVERLY — Waverly’s boys bowling team posted its best score of the 2019-2020 season, and the Wolverines’ girls’ team dropped over than 700 more pins than their Lady Senecas counterparts as both Waverly teams swept.
The team both Waverly teams are chasing in the league standings — Union Springs/Port Byron — posted a pair of sweeps over Notre Dame.
Boys
Waverly 4, Watkins Glen 0
WAVERLY — Playing in the friendly confines of Valley Bowling Center, Waverly’s boys threw their highest individual game and best series of the season. Zach Vanderpool opened a 724 series with a 267, Derrick Canfield fired the opening salvo of a 682 set with a 266 and Matt Mauersberg opened what would become a 637 with a 244 as Waverly opened its match Monday with Watkins Glen by posting an 1,156.
In addition to winning that game 1,156-772, Waverly won the last two games 1,039-686 and 1,021-811 to take the total pinfall point 3,216-2,269
Vanderpool added a 236 and a 221 for his high series, and Canfield followed his opener with a 205 and a 211 for his 682. Mauersberg added a 199 and a 194 for the 637; Cody Blackwell opened a 692 with a 214; Ashton Pritchard followed a rough opener with a 214 and a 202 for a 581; and Carter Hayes wound up with a 408.
Matt Irwin led Watkins Glen with a 591 that included an opening 215 and a closing 214. Robert Bannon had a 204 in the middle game of a 526 series.
Union Springs/Port Byron 4, Notre Dame 0
AUBURN — The Wolves remained undefeated in head-to-head matches by winning the games 871-839, 929-756 and 1,069-766 and taking the total pinfall point 2,859-2,361.
Stephen Schmidt paced Notre Dame with a 614 that opened with a 211 and closed with a 213.
Also for the Crusaders, Colin Tolbert had a 476, Anthony Lyons had a 466, Brandon Hibbard wound up with a 411, Cody Conzalez rolled a 394 and Aidan Flynn wound up with a 319.
For US/PB, Michael Jesmer had a 647 that included a 239 and a 230; James Casbarro had a 583 that included a 200 and a 202; and Matt Ward finished off a 580 with a 215.
Girls
Waverly 4, Watkins Glen 0
WAVERLY — Victoria Houseknecht led Waverly’s efforts with a 210, a 170 and a 224 for a 604.
Waverly won the games 875-667, 843-655 and 906-567 for a total pinfall win of 2,624-1,889.
Rachel Houseknecht had a 211 in the middle of a 565 and a 186 at the end for Waverly and Shantily Decker had a 533 that included a 189 and a 186.
Also for Waverly, Sadie VanAllen had a 174 at the end of a 478, Megan Lee topped off her 444 with a 164 and Morgan Lee had a 406.
Union Springs/Port Byron 4, Notre Dame 0
AUBURN — The Lady Wolves devoured the games 767-631, 858-584 and 882-647 to take the point for total pinfall 2,507-1,862.
Gwen Harrington paced Notre Dame with a 441 that included a high game of 160, and Erin Connolly finished off a 414 with a 169.
Also for Notre Dame, Emmalie Barkley had a 357, Maddy Gleason rolled a 319, Izabella O’Toole finished with 314 and Jillian Whitaker wound up with a 294.
Makayla Smith led US/PB with a 595 that included matching 197s and finished with a 205.
Also for the Wolves, Colleen Jump finished off a 498 with a 205; Alexis Colbert had a 468 that included a 183; and Jamilyn Casbarro’s 450 included a 189.
