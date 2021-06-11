The NTL Athletic Directors named their NTL Athletes of the year on Tuesday, and this year’s winners were Catherine Brown of Wyalusing and Will Poirier of Wellsboro.
The award focuses not just on athletics, but also academics and community service.
Catherine Brown, Wyalusing
Brown is a multiple sport-athlete who earned 12 varsity letters in her career. Over her four years she lettered in cross country, basketball, track and field and softball.
She is second in her class with a 3.94 GPA and will attend the University of Pittsburgh, majoring in nursing.
In her career she’s a four-time cross country state qualifier and a two-time cross country district champion, while earning NTL first-team honors in cross country all four years.
Academically she is the class Salutatorian, a member of the National Honor Society, recipient of the Clarkson Leadership Award, Good Citizenship Award, and the President’s Award for Academic excellence.
For Community Service she is a 2021 Bradford and Sullivan Counties Outstanding Young Woman Contestant, and the 2020 Diocese of Bishop’s Youth Award recipient.
The NTL honor is a special one for the Wyalusing star.
“This is an amazing honor,” Brown said. “After four years of amazing memories and awards, this is the icing on the cake. I have had the honor of competing against so many amazing female athletes in the NTL over the past years that all deserve this award.
“It’s funny, you get to compete against the same girls and watch them grow and develop as players and athletes throughout the years and form a friendship through your sports. They are all amazingly talented and I wish them the best luck with their futures.”
Her senior year didn’t look exactly like Brown once imagined, but the fact that she had a final year was special.
“This year was far from the picture perfect senior year I had imagined,” she said. “But, it happened, and that is all that matters. There were a lot of times that we were unsure we would have seasons at all, but we did.
“After everything that has happened this past year, we needed sports. That was the least they could have given us. We got so much taken away from us and the senior class really needed closure on what most of them dedicated the last at least six years of their lives to, some even longer. While it might not have been what we wanted, at least we all got to compete one last time.”
For Brown her time at Wyalusing was magical.
“My sports career at Wyalusing has been the best six years imaginable,” Brown said. “I wouldn’t have wanted to do it anywhere else. I would not be who I am today without Wyalusing athletics.
“I owe a debt of gratitude to the two best coaches I have ever had, Coach Jim Schools and Coach Ellen Coates. I wholeheartedly give them credit for everything I was able to accomplish in my career. I could not have done it without them and I truly belive you will not find two people who work as hard or love their athletes as much as they do.
“I also owe a big thank you to all the teammates I have had over the years and the endless memories we created. I had the privilege of running with some true legends who pushed me to be the best I could be. It is quite a bittersweet ending to some amazing years, but I am excited to see what the next generation can do and will always be cheering on the Green and Gold.”
Will Poirier, Wellsboro
Poirier competed in soccer, tennis and track and field in his career, earning eight varsity letters.
He is seventh in his class, with a 96.8 GPA and will attend Penn State, majoring in Engineering.
He is an all-state boys’ soccer selection, he was the NTL soccer MVP, he made NTL first-team in soccer and tennis and he is the Daily Review All-Region Soccer Player of the Year. He scored 54 goals and had 87 assists in his soccer career and was a district champion in doubles tennis.
Academically, he is a member of the National Honor Society, is on the Distinguished Honor Roll and is the recipient of the Agricultural Experiment Grant.
For community service he volunteers his time stocking trout, Goodies for Our Troops, St. Peter’s Cemetery Cleanup, Tioga County Special Olympics and the St. Peter’s Youth Group.
For Poirier, the Athlete of the Year honor is special.
“It’s awesome, it’s a good way to close out my senior year, especially with everything we have gone through,” Poirier said. “Being able to play sports with my friends and being able to be awarded NTL athlete of the year is a good way to go out.
“I definitely thought I had a pretty good chance (of winning the award). I do my best in school, I have achieved milestones I set out for myself in sports. I go out and do my best on the field and the court.”
The fact that the award is about more than sports makes it even more special.
“It definitely does, it shows not just on the field, but off the field too, I’m more of a well-rounded person,” Poirier said. “Getting this award makes it special to me, it shows I can do both.”
All of this is more special after Poirier wasn’t sure this year would include sports.
“At the end of last school year I thought for sure we’d have a soccer season,” Poirier said. “Then as the summer season went on, and we had more restrictions, I was losing hope. When we had our first game I just hoped no one would get corona and we could all stay healthy to stay on the field.”
The year started with a strong soccer season in the fall.
“It was awesome, because the kids I played with are the kids I have been playing with since five or six years old,” Poirier said. We all have been looking forward to our senior season.”
The year ended with a magical run to a district title in D4 doubles tennis with his cousin Zach Singer.
“That was awesome, neither of us expected it,” Poirier said. “Then we got out there and we got past the first round, then the second round against a good, quality team. Doing it with someone I grew up with, my cousin, was a good way to go out in states.”
For Poirier, teammates like Singer in both soccer and tennis have helped him get to this point.
“I owe tons of success to them, no matter what it was, soccer, tennis, on and off the field they were pushing me to be my best. We had a connection unlike most teams.”
At Penn State, Poirier wants to at least see about continuing to play soccer.
“I am going to try out for their club team for soccer, who knows what happens from there, maybe work my way up, maybe I won’t, but I’m going to try,” Poirier said.
OTHER AWARDS, NOMINEES
One of the coaches Brown credited with her success, Schools, the cross country and track and field coach at Wyalusing, was the program of the year winner, while Towanda sports won the sportsmanship award and Craig West was the official of the year.
The other nominees for girls were Kayleigh Miller of Athens, Reagan Kelley of Canton, Abrionna Ackley of CV, Lauryn Jones of NEB, Kiersten Mitstifer of NP-Liberty, Grace Farrer of NP-Mansfield, Carrie Claypool of Sayre, Mirra Neilson of Towanda, Olivia Call of Troy, Kerrah Clymer of Wellsboro and Charlize Slusser of Williamson.
For the boys the other nominees were Asher Ellis of Athens, Joel Schoonover of Canton, Seth Neal of Williamson, Dan Williams of NEB, Colton Litzelman of NP-Liberty, Alex Stein of NP-Mansfield, Zach Belles of Sayre, Jaden Wise of Towanda, Owen Williams of Troy, Joshua Hultz of Williamson and Mitchell Burke of Wyalusing.
