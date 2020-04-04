Three Valley basketball teams reached the 2020 PIAA State Tournament, far exceeding what many expected at the beginning of the season.
Both the boys and girls teams at Athens High School, as well as the boys team at Sayre High School all made runs in the District IV Tournament to qualify for States.
The Wildcats defeated Jersey Shore in the AAAA third-place game to advance to the state tournament, after beating Lewisburg in the first round and falling to eventual District Champion Montoursville in the semi-finals.
“As far as expectations, we usually don’t have any except for trying to be the best that we can be,” coach Bob Woodward said. “I think overall, we overachieved at times. And that’s a credit to our kids (and) our coaches doing things the right way.”
Prior to their run to the state tournament, the Athens boys won the Northern Tier League showdown in their first appearance there in three years.
“It felt like everybody entirely bought into team play, effort and attitude,” Woodward said. “I felt like at that time, we were starting to be the best that we could, and we were fortunate enough to win it.”
The Athens girls team went 14-2 in league play and also won the NTL Showdown before making its way through the District IV bracket.
After knocking out Montoursville and Shamokin in the first two rounds, the Lady Wildcats fell to Danville in the District IV AAAA Championship, but qualified for the state tournament.
“I think (the season) really came to a culmination when we played Shamokin in Williamsport and won in overtime,” coach Brian Miller said. “We hadn’t had the lead all game long, and we tied (it) up late. We missed a shot to win the game at the end of regulation, then we went into overtime and ended up winning … To me, that was the signature of this team.”
The Sayre boys team also had to overcome a deficit to advance to the State Tournament.
In the District IV AA third place game, the Redskins trailed Canton by eight points with less than two minutes to go. Zach Moore proceeded to rattle off eight straight points to force overtime, where Sayre ultimately won and advanced to the state playoffs for the first time since 2011.
All of this came in Devin Shaw’s first season as the Sayre head coach.
“It wasn’t easy. Obviously there was a lot of work to be done,” he said. “It was a really fun experience. The kids had to learn from me and I had to learn from the kids … It was a slow process to start, but it was great to see how all the kids grew throughout the season. I think we really progressed together as a team.”
