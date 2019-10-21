ATHENS — Playing in the friendly confines of Athens’ Alumni Field, the Athens Junior Wildcats’ “A” team protected their house with a 20-0 win over Valley rival Sayre.
Both teams came in undefeated in East Division play, so the game was winner-take-all.
Athens opened with a Dalton Davis touchdown around the right side in the first quarter. The PAT failed, but the Wildcats were on the board.
Sayre stayed strong through the first half as well, and the score still stood at 6-0 at halftime.
Athens extended its lead in the third period on a QB keeper by Eli Chapman. Connor Davidson added the PAT and Athens led 13-0.
Athens’ final score came on a pick-six by Eli Hobday in the fourth quarter with Carson Sipley adding the PAT on a pass.
The win propels Athens into the Northern Tier Youth Football League championship game against West Division champion Troy on Sunday at Mansfield University. The game will follow championships in the “C” and “B” divisions. The “C” game begins at noon.
