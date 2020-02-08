Wildcats sweep Bulldogs

TOWANDA – For the Athens guys, Zac Gowin joined Kaden Gorsline with three wins, and the Lady Wildcats’ Taegan Williams was a triple winner, as Athens swept Jersey Shore on Thursday.
Athens will participate in the Williamsport Swim Invite beginning at 10 a.m. today.
Boys
Athens 54, Jersey Shore 47
Six different Wildcats tasted victory as Athens topped Jersey Shore in Towanda’s pool.
Gowin and Kaden Gorsline led the team with three wins each. Gowin won the 200 free with a time of two minutes, 15.10 seconds, led a 1-2 sweep in the 500 free ahead of teammate Ethan Denlinger with a time of 6:00.02 and teamed with Mason Henderson, Nate Gorsline and Kaden Gorsline to win the 400 free relay in 4:00.56.
Kaden Gorsline was the top diver with a total of 209.40 points and won the 100 back with a time of 1:08.62.
Nate Gorsline added a win in the 50 free with a time of 25.08
Also for Athens, Chris DeForest got the win in the 100 free with a time of 58.37, and Thomas Toscano won the 100 breast in 1:16.77.
Girls
Athens 57, Jersey Shore 44
A freshman, Williams led Athens’ Lady Wildcats by winning the 200 free in 2:09.42, taking the 500 free in 5:45.17 and teaming with Allyson Rockwell, Lauren Neville and Brooke Kopatz to win the 400 free relay in 4:17.02.
Neville also won the 100 free in 1:02.16, and Kopatz took first in the 100 breast with a time of 1:16.74.
Also for Athsne Emma Roe won the diving competition with 148.40 points, and Christina Bard won the 100 fly with a time of 1:11.65.
