WAVERLY — The host Waverly Wolverines, a little undermanned, fell to Newark Valley in both boys and girls track and field on Friday. The score of the boys’ meet was 73-67 in the visiting Cardinals’ favor. NV’s girls won 99-35.

Boys

Ralph Johnson was a quadruple winner for the Wolverines and Collin Wright led a trio of two-time winners.

Johnson ran with Alex Gadow, Nate Ryck and Ryan Lambert to take the 4x100-meter relay in 48.41 seconds and with Sam VanDyke, Ryck and Gadow to take the 4x400-meter relay in 3:59.37.

Johnson also won the 100 dash in 11.79 and the 200 with a time of 24.12.

Collin Wright won the 800 with a time of 2:17.19 and the 1,600 in 4:55.89.

Ryan Clark led a 1-2-3 sweep in the shot put with a heave clearing 29-feet, nine-inches. Teammates Treyton Moore and Oscar Williams were second and third, respectively.

Girls

Wins were a little harder to come by for the Lady Wolverines.

Waverly won five events and Kennedy Westbrook had a part in three of them.

Kennedy Westbrook ran with Abby Knowles, Addison Westbrook and Gabby Picco to win the 4x400-meter relay in 4:47.69 and with Knolles, Picco and Natalie Garrity to win the 4x100 relay with a time of 57.23.

Kennedy Westbrook added a win in the 200 with a time of 28.91, and Garrity won the 100 in 14.47 for her second win. In addition. Olivia Nittinger cleared the bar at 6-6 to win the pole vault.

