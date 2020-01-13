TOWANDA — Sayre made the trip south to meet up with Shamokin, which had a double-dual scheduled with the Towanda’s Black Knights and the Lady Redskins on Saturday.

Sayre and Towanda did not score against each other, buthe visiting Indians downed Towanda 60-37 and topped Sayre 60-26, winning every event against Sayre.

Sayre did have some strong performances, led by a pair of seconds for Jillian Shay and Kayla Hughey.

Shay posted a time of two minutes, 39.15 seconds to grab second in the 200 IM and a 1:01.08 for second in the 100 free. Both are district qualifying times.

Hughey was second in the 50 free with a time of 29.34 and in the 100 back with a time of 1:15.83.

In addition, the pair joined Jordan Maxim and Elizabeth Boyle to take second in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:28.84.

Sayre will visit Elk Lake on Tuesday.

