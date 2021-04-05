Lady Wildcats cruise to win over rival Sayre

ATHENS — A year after they lost their softball season, Athens and Sayre renewed their rivalry Saturday afternoon. Athens defeated Sayre 14-1 after the game was ended in a mercy rule following the 4th inning.
It was an offensive showcase by the Lady Wildcats, continuing their hot start to the season. They have outscored their opponents 39-3 over their first three games.
“We’ve taken the approach of being aggressive and that seems to be paying off for us,” Athens coach Mickey Farrell said after the win.
The Wildcats scored eight runs on seven hits in the bottom of the third inning to extend their lead to 14-1.
The Athens offense had 16 hits and only two strikeouts on Saturday. As coach Farrell said, the Wildcats were aggressive not only at the plate but in the run game as well, stealing four bases.
Sophomore Aliyah Butler, who also pitched very well in this game, went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, including two doubles. Courtesy runner Allison Thoman scored three runs in the game.
Although Sayre lost, the young team gained some valuable varsity experience.
“We probably have seven girls that have never played a varsity game. I see a lot of little things that we can improve on,” Sayre coach Rich Decatur said about the tough loss.
Sayre couldn’t get much going on offense against the Wildcats pitching, having one hit on the day. Sophomore Maddie Smith scored the Redskins lone run after an RBI double by junior Hailey McCaig. The Redskins struck out four times and had three walks.
“It’s great just to get out there,” Farrell said about playing Sayre for the first time since 2019.
Athens improved to 3-0 on the season and will travel to Cowanesque Valley on Monday evening.
Sayre fell to 0-1 and will look to rebound at home against Canton on Tuesday.
