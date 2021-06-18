WELLSBORO'S KERRAH CLYMER

School: Wellsboro
Athlete: Kerrah Clymer
Sports: Soccer, Softball
Letters earned: 3 softball varsity letters, 4 soccer varsity letters
Athletic awards/honors: 2018 softball newcomer of the year and first team all stars, 2019 first team all star (softball) 2019 tioga publishing specialty all star (softball), 2018 first team all star (soccer), 2018 tioga publishing best in sport (soccer) 2020 first team all star and offensive player of the year (soccer) 2020 tioga publishing best in sport (soccer)
Class rank/GPA: 30th out of 116/93.9
Postseason individual and team accomplishments: Won first districts game in 2018 (softball).
NTL/District/State championships and honors: 2020 NTL champions (soccer)
Academic awards/honors: Honor Roll, Distinguished Honor Roll.
Community service: set up chairs for the laurel festival with my softball team in 2018 and 2019, cleaned the social club in 2020 with my softball team
Future plans: I plan to attend Mansfield University to major in Nursing and play soccer.
Athletic Director: Matthew Rendos
Principal: Jeremy Byrd
Parents: Tim and Cheryl Clymer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.