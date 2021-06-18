WELLSBORO'S KERRAH CLYMER
School: Wellsboro

Athlete: Kerrah Clymer

Sports: Soccer, Softball

Letters earned: 3 softball varsity letters, 4 soccer varsity letters

Athletic awards/honors: 2018 softball newcomer of the year and first team all stars, 2019 first team all star (softball) 2019 tioga publishing specialty all star (softball), 2018 first team all star (soccer), 2018 tioga publishing best in sport (soccer) 2020 first team all star and offensive player of the year (soccer) 2020 tioga publishing best in sport (soccer)

Class rank/GPA: 30th out of 116/93.9

Postseason individual and team accomplishments: Won first districts game in 2018 (softball).

NTL/District/State championships and honors: 2020 NTL champions (soccer)

Academic awards/honors: Honor Roll, Distinguished Honor Roll.

Community service: set up chairs for the laurel festival with my softball team in 2018 and 2019, cleaned the social club in 2020 with my softball team

Future plans: I plan to attend Mansfield University to major in Nursing and play soccer.

Athletic Director: Matthew Rendos

Principal: Jeremy Byrd

Parents: Tim and Cheryl Clymer

