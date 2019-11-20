WAVERLY — Often a student knows from the moment they set foot on a campus that it will be their home for the next four years. Such was certainly the case for Waverly standout soccer player Melina Ortiz, who will continue to compete in the sport at Siena.
“I stepped on the Siena campus and I knew, as soon as I set foot on it, this is where I see myself,” she said. “It surely helped that it was a nice summer day and the sun was shining. It was great weather; people were sitting in the quad.”
She wasn’t deceived about life at Siena, which is just a few miles from Albany.
“Even after I went when it was cold — we’re still in New York and it’s still going to be cold — I could tell that it was the right place for me,” she said. “Meeting the coach and meeting some of the girls that are already there, I couldn’t have picked a better place to fit in.”
“I have a friend who goes there now, so she got to meet the coaching staff before I did and (told me) ‘They’re really cool.’ I got to meet them and I’ve done a few camps with them and got to have good contact with them. I think they work well with each other and with the players. It’s really important to me to have good coaching chemistry.”
Ortiz has chosen a tough major with a plan in mind.
“I’m thinking political science right now,” Ortiz stated. “I want to eventually go to law school and go into environmental law or corporate law.”
She knows it won’t be easy.
“It is challenging. That narrowed down some of the colleges that I wanted to go to.”
Some of them indicated that she couldn’t do both, saying, ‘It’s going to be too hard.’
Ortiz remains undaunted.
“At Siena, I got to talk with the athletic director and admissions counselors,” she said. “They were honest with me. They said ‘It’s going to be hard, but it’s definitely doable.’ I’m used to things being hard, so I’ll have to push through it.”
She said that she spent a full day there.
“I went to classes, I went to lunch and I went to afternoon classes and I could tell, hanging out with the players, that the teachers were supportive.”
She said that the professors were willing to work with the students to make both ends of the experience work.
“I talked with the girls about it and they said they have not had a problem.”
She’s expecting to be slotted in as an outside back.
“The coach said he sees me as an outside back, but he said right now that anything could happen. I could be pushed up top to a little bit of a striker position but it all depends. The biggest thing is coming in fit and ready to go and making sure I’m at the level I should be. If I do everything I’m supposed to be doing over the summer, I should be OK.”
