MARATHON — The Waverly, Tioga, and SV-E track teams were put to the test against some of the best runners in the region on Saturday in the Section IV State Qualifiers.
499 runners from Section IV took to the Marathon Elementary track with the goal of making it onto the podium. The event marked the culmination of a long and difficult year for the runners.
Waverly senior Caden Wheeler took home first place in the boys long jump event. Wheeler won the event with a distance of 21-00.00, tying his personal best from the season.
Waverly didn’t stop there as senior Collin Wright finished in third place for the boys 1600 meter run with a time of 4:40.32, breaking his original personal best of 4:42.20.
“I broke two places from my original seeding and I PR’d today so I felt great and thats what I wanted to do in my last race for high school,” Wright said. “These are great runners and these guys deserve a lot of credit for bettering me and bettering each other every year.”
Wright alluded to the Waverly girls team and how strong they have been this season. The Waverly girls team lived up to the praise by finishing fifth in both the 4X100 meter relay and the 4x400 relay.
In the girls 4x100 Abigail Knolles, Natalie Garrity, Gabby Picco, and Kennedy Westbrook posted a time of 53.94 for the Wolverines.
In the girls 4x400 Knolles, Addison Westbrook, Kennedy Westbrook, Gabby Picco, and Paige Robinson finished with a time of 4:25.61 to set a new personal record.
SV-E junior Michael Connor tied for third place in a four-way tie in the boys long jump, reaching a distance of 5-10.00.
“I didn’t really have much hope this season because since we missed last season I was pretty out of shape but luckily I got in shape through soccer,” Connor said. “Earlier in high school I plateaued at 5-4 so it felt good performing like I did today.”
Tioga junior Julia Walsh reached the podium in multiple events. Walsh finished in fifth place in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 17.71.
In the 400 meter hurdles Walsh earned a third place finish with a time of 1:10.82. Tioga junior Mariah Nichols also competed in the 400 hurdles, finishing in eighth with a time of 1:13.84.
Lastly, in the pole vault event Walsh finished in a three-way tie for fourth place reaching a height of eight feet. Waverly junior Olivia Nittinger also competed in the pole vault event and tied Walsh at eight feet.
“I think I got all of my seeds but I didn’t do as well as I could have done time wise,” Walsh said. “I think I PR’d my 400 hurdles so that was probably my best event of the day.”
In the boys triple jump Tioga junior Matt Watson finished in fourth place, posting a distance of 40-08. Right behind him in fifth place was his freshman teammate Valentino Rossi jumping a distance of 40-03.
In the girls triple jump Tioga junior Mariah Nichols finished in second place in flight two, jumping a distance of 31-02.75. Rounding out the Tioga track team was junior Matt Watson, who finished in fourth in the second heat of the 200 meter dash with a time of 24.61, finishing ninth overall.
In the boys 3200 meter SV-E freshman John Garrison finished in 11th place with a time of 11:12.15. In the boys discus throw Walter Elliot finished in second place with a distance of 129-06. In the boys 4x800 meter relay SV-E finished in eighth place with a time of 8:57.28.
In the second heat of the boys 400 Waverly junior Sam Vandyke finished in fifth place with a time of 54.87, placing him in 12th overall. In the girls 1500 meter Waverly eighth-grader Harper Minaker finished in seventh place with a time of 5:29.41.
