ATHENS — Athens landed a first-seed and four second seeds in North Section brackets released Thursday night.

If someone needs to tell you who the top-seeded Wildcat is you haven’t been paying attention. Gavin Bradley takes a 28-0 record into a 113-pound bracket with just five wrestlers.

Athens’ Mason Vanderpool, sporting a 13-3 record, is seeded second at 120. Troy’s Caleb Schwenk (17-2) is the odds-on favorite in that bracket.

Athens’ Chris Bathgate (22-6) is seeded second at 152. Wyalusing’s Nick Woodruff (11-1) sits atop that bracket.

Athens’ Zach Stafursky (19-9) nailed down the second seed at 172. Gabe Parker (9-1) of Jersey Shore tops that bracket.

Josh Nittinger (14-14) is seeded second at 285. Williamson’s Kade Sottolano (23-1) is the top seed.

Also for the Wildcats, Kyler Setzer (21-4) is seeded third at 138; Jake Courtney (11-8) is seeded fourth at 126; Karter Rude (22-7) is seeded fourth in a good bracket at 160; Luke Forbes (12-16) is seeded sixth at 145

For Sayre, Robert Benjamin (7-3) is seeded fourth at 138 to lead the Redskins’ efforts. Glen Romberger (5-8) is seeded sixth at 179 and Aidan Reid (2-2) is seeded ninth at 172.

The tournament, which allows no spectators but will be live streamed by the Morning Times, begins at 10 a.m. Saturday.

