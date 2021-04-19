WATKINS GLEN — In this COVID season, the IAC championships were split between two venues with half of the IAC swimming the league championship at Lansing on Friday and the other half, including Waverly, taking part at Watkins Glen on Saturday.
When the times were compared, Waverly came in sixth in the seven-team meet with 246.5 points.
Watkins Glen won at 408 points, followed by Lansing at 365. Southern Cayuga was third and Dryden fourth. Notre Dame took fifth at 249, followed by Waverly. Whitney Point was seventh.
“Our girls swam very well, particularly because we did not taper for this specific meet this year due to the abbreviated season,” said Waverly Head Coach Amy Steck. “We are focused on a taper before the post season sectional meet on Thursday, especially because we have landed amongst Class C competition. In recent years, we have been competing with Class B schools.”
The best finish for Waverly’s swimming and diving team actually came Saturday morning when Josie VanDyke won the diving competition with a score of 265.75 and Natalie Garrity was second with a score of 183.25. Diivng is is scored separate because there are a few schools in the league that cannot support diving at their facility. This would have added an additional 37 team points for Waverly and pushed the team into third. Steck noted that diving will be included in the team score at Thursday’s Class Sectional at Owego. Swimming begins at 5 at the OFA Natatorium.
In the swimming competition, Lourden Benjamin, Willow Sharpsteen, Delaney Vascoe and Sophia Desisti took third in the 200 medley relay for Waverly in 2:08.18 and the 200 free relay team of Desisti, Vascoe, Sharpesteen and Benjamin took fourth in 1:55.51.
Benjamin was also third in the 200 IM in 2:30.74 and fourth in the 100 back with a time of 1:08.64.
Vascoe took third in the 100 breast with a time of 1:20.50 and was fourth in the 200 IM at 2:33.69.
Sharpsteen added a fifth in the 100 fly in 1:10.82 and was eighth in the 200 free with a time of 2:25.69
In other top eight finishes for Waverly, Mara Callear, Nicole Bunke, Josie VanDyke and Mira Kittle took sixth in the 400 free relay in 4:50.55; Callear took seventh in the 500 free in 6:47.99; and in the 50 free Desisti was eighth in 29.19
Top three finishers and relay teams that place first earn IAC All-Star status, meaning that Benjamin (IM), Vascoe (breast) and divers Josie VanDyke and Natalie Garrity picked up Al-Star nods.
There were a number of highlights that also came from the meet.
Benjamin, Vascoe, Sharpsteen and Desisti had the season’s best time in the 200 medley relay with its 2:08.18
In the 200 free Rachel Shambo set a PR at 2:46.47 and Rachel Smith had her season best time with a 2:52.77
Natalie Garrity and Mira Kittle had PRs in the 50 free. Other PRs included Lizzy Robinson in the 100 fly (1:28.67); Nicole Bunke (1:11.24) and Mira Kittle (1:08.28) in the 100 free; Shambo in the 100 back (1:31.71); Vascoe (1:20.50) and Nicole Bunke in the 100 breast (1:38.73).
In the 200 IM Benjamin and Vascoe had season best times
In addition, other season-best times were earned by Rachel Smith (7:45.46) in the 500 Free; Benjamin in the 100 back (1:08.64); and the 200 free relay team (1:55.51).
