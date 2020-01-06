ONEONTA — Local entries Athens and Waverly pulled off top-10 finishes with a champion and runner-up each at the Ross Cordell Wrestling Tournament on Saturday.
Athens’ Gavin Bradley won the title at 113 and Waverly’s Ethan Stotler topped the field at 160.
Burnt Hills won the tournament with 108.5 points and Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville was second with 206.5 points. Rounding out the top five were Chenango Forks with 142.5 points, Carthage with 139.5 points and Athens with 128 points.
In sixth through 10th were Elmira with 103 points; Walton-Delhi with 97.5 points; Waverly with 96 points; Unatego with 95 points; and Cobleskill-Richmondville with 83 points.
Also placing for Athens, Karter Rude took second at 145; Alex West was third at 170; Ben Pernaselli was third at 195; Kyler Setzer was fourth at 106; Jacob Courtney was fifth at 113; and Keegan Braund took fifth at 285.
Placing for Waverly were Austin Kimble, second at 152; Conner Stotler, sixth at 106; Garrett Skeens, third at 132; and Trevor Meyers, fifth at 170.
Bradley pinned his way to the final. He opened with a 56-second pin of Waverly’s Mason Ham. and Chenango Forks’ Dylan Eggleston in 2:46 in the quarterfinals. After pinning Burnt Hills’ Josh Warland in 4:35 in the semis, Bradley topped Gabe Goss, also of Burnt Hills, 4-0 in the final.
Stotler needed just 32 seconds to pin Athens’ Riley Hall and 3:41 to pin Alec Strife of Carthage in the quarters. In the semis, Stotler pinned Unadilla Valley-Unatego’s Jarrett Thayer in 47 seconds before beating Morgan Lakin of Sherburne-Earlville 9-3 in the final.
Rude was doing fine until he ran into Brody Oleksak from BGAH. After a bye, he rolled through the bracket with a 6-1 win over Cobleskill-Richmondville’s and an 11-3 win over Zander Arnold of Forks to reach the final. Then Oleksak got the pin at the 3:50 mark.
Kimble got to the final at 152 with two pins — a 3:27 win over Zach Stafursky of Athens and a 2:36 decking of Unadilla Valley-Unatego’s Jacob Stevens. Kimble downed Duanesburg’s Chiofalo 11-3 in the semis but dropped a 14-5 major decision to Chenango Valley’s Cole Volpe in the final.
Both squads will be back in action at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Athens will host Williamson and Waverly will visit Sayre.
