ITHACA — Down 4-3 after four innings, Waverly scored four runs in the fifth and five in the sixth to pick up a 12-10 win over Ithaca on Wednesday.

Jay Pipher had a 4-for-4 day with a double, a triple and two runs scored, while Brady Blauvelt was 4-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run scored.

Caden Hollywood and Brennan Traub each had three hits for Waverly.

Traub had a double and an RBI with two runs scored and Hollywood had a double, a triple, four RBI and two runs scored.

Joey Tomasso, Nick VanHouten and Isaiah Bretz each had two hits for the Wolverines.

Tomasso had an RBI and two runs scored and Bretz had a double, an RBI and a run scored.

Ty Beeman had a hit, an RBI and a run scored.

Thomas Hand scored a run for Waverly.

VanHouten worked four innings, allowing five hits. Pipher, Traub and Tomasso combined to strike out three over the final three innings.

———

Notre Dame 11, Tioga 0

TIOGA CENTER — Notre Dame’s Owen Stewart threw a three-hitter at the Tigers in a game that was competitive until the Crusaders erupted for seven runs in the top of the seventh.

N.D. used four if its eight hits, three walks and a couple of Tioga miscues to pull away.

Conlon Taylor, Bryce Bailey and Isaac Peterson had the hits — all singles — for Tioga.

Taylor also went two innings on the hill, allowing three hits, seven walks and three earned runs with three strikeouts in two innings. Derrick Gage allowed five hits and eight unearned runs in 4 2/3 innings with 12 strikeouts and just two walks. Ethan Perry got the last out, giving up a walk along the way.

Jahmeire Keyser led Notre Dame with a single, a double and two runs. Stewart delivered three RBI and scored twice on two singles and Steven Gough had a double for the Crusaders. Stewart’s seven-inning stint included two walks and 16 strikeouts.

