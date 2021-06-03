ITHACA — Down 4-3 after four innings, Waverly scored four runs in the fifth and five in the sixth to pick up a 12-10 win over Ithaca on Wednesday.
Jay Pipher had a 4-for-4 day with a double, a triple and two runs scored, while Brady Blauvelt was 4-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run scored.
Caden Hollywood and Brennan Traub each had three hits for Waverly.
Traub had a double and an RBI with two runs scored and Hollywood had a double, a triple, four RBI and two runs scored.
Joey Tomasso, Nick VanHouten and Isaiah Bretz each had two hits for the Wolverines.
Tomasso had an RBI and two runs scored and Bretz had a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Ty Beeman had a hit, an RBI and a run scored.
Thomas Hand scored a run for Waverly.
VanHouten worked four innings, allowing five hits. Pipher, Traub and Tomasso combined to strike out three over the final three innings.
———
Notre Dame 11, Tioga 0
TIOGA CENTER — Notre Dame’s Owen Stewart threw a three-hitter at the Tigers in a game that was competitive until the Crusaders erupted for seven runs in the top of the seventh.
N.D. used four if its eight hits, three walks and a couple of Tioga miscues to pull away.
Conlon Taylor, Bryce Bailey and Isaac Peterson had the hits — all singles — for Tioga.
Taylor also went two innings on the hill, allowing three hits, seven walks and three earned runs with three strikeouts in two innings. Derrick Gage allowed five hits and eight unearned runs in 4 2/3 innings with 12 strikeouts and just two walks. Ethan Perry got the last out, giving up a walk along the way.
Jahmeire Keyser led Notre Dame with a single, a double and two runs. Stewart delivered three RBI and scored twice on two singles and Steven Gough had a double for the Crusaders. Stewart’s seven-inning stint included two walks and 16 strikeouts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.