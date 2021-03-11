Courtney excited for first trip to D1 nationals

University of Virginia junior Brian Courtney had a chance to lock up a trip to the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships two weeks ago at the ACC Championships.
The Athens grad would stumble in the third-place bout at 141 pounds, losing to Pitt’s Cole Matthews 14-5 and coming up one spot short of an automatic bid to nationals.
That left Courtney’s ticket to nationals in the hands of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Committee.
While a lot of wrestlers were hoping to see their names called, Courtney was confident he would get an at-large bid — although some of that hubris was intentional.
“I was pretty confident and I was kind of, maybe really confident about it on purpose because I didn’t want to worry about it,” Courtney said. “If I thought there was any chance I wouldn’t get one, I would be freaking out about it and it would kind of dominate my life. That’s just kind of how it would be. It means a lot to, you know, reach my goals ... You can’t win the tournament if you don’t go to the tournament. It’s pretty hard to win it if I’m not there.”
“In my head, I really felt like I was going to get one and that worked out for me because I didn’t really think about it twice until it came out,” he added.
In the end, Courtney’s confidence about making the national tournament via a wild card selection was justified. FloWrestling said he was a lock even before the committee announced the picks on Tuesday — and Courtney was on the list.
“It was exciting ... definitely a relief. I did feel like I was going but it was still different actually knowing that I was officially going,” Courtney said. “It was exciting seeing that my teammate Vic Marcelli got in (with a wild card) so we’ve got eight going.”
The eight Virginia wrestlers qualifying for nationals is the most for the program since 2014.
“With the EIWA getting all the bids, it was kind of a tougher year to qualify so I think it says a lot about where our team is this year. Eight is the most we’ve had in a long time and the ACC is tougher than it’s ever been so we’re trending upwards for sure,” said Courtney, who won two state titles at Athens.
Courtney will also join an exclusive club of Athens High graduates who have made the trip to nationals, including David White and Derrick Morgan in recent history and, of course, 1991 national champion Paul Keysaw.
“It feels awesome. I’m really exciting about it and I don’t think I’ll be the last one. I think there’s going to be a lot more coming up. I hope AJ (Burkhart) and you know, truthfully, we had Kaidon Winters (qualify and place at D3 nationals). I may be the first one (to qualify for) D1 (nationals) in a while, but Athens as a whole has been pumping out a lot of really hard-working and talented guys, so it’s exciting to be a part of that group,” said Courtney.
Courtney is the No. 20 seed at 141 pounds and will open his national tournament against No. 13 DJ Lloren of Fresno State next Thursday morning.
Courtney said he hasn’t watched film of Lloren. His coaches will likely check out some tape on the Fresno State wrestler, but really the Athens grad is working on fixing his mistakes and just improving every day.
“At the very least, (my coaches) will break it down and let me know what to be ready for and what to work on, but really we’re going to work mostly on my mistakes and where I’m good because it’s not just one match at the national tournament. You can’t look past anyone, so if we just focus on me that will prepare me for the national tournament as a whole,” he said.
Courtney has some lofty goals for nationals — both for himself and the entire Virginia contingent.
“I’m trying to win. We’re trying to walk away with at least eight podium finishes for the team. I think we’re really looking to surprise some people,” Courtney said. “We’ve been good before, but this year I think we’re going to be next level and I’m really excited to go out there with my team and I think we’re all really looking to turn some heads.”
