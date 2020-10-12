SAYRE — Mason Hughey scored five times and Brayden Post assisted on four as Sayre topped North Penn/Liberty 5-4 in overtime Saturday morning.
NP/L’s Jackson Brion got the scoring started with a goal at the 30:24 mark and Derek Litzelman made it 2-0 with 24:01 to go in the first half.
Hughey’s first goal of the game, off an assist from Post, came just 11 seconds later as the Redskins battled back.
With 9:56 left in the half, Litzelman again found the back of the net, but Hughey, again off a Post feed, closed Sayer’s deficit to 3-2 at the 3:33 mark of the first half.
The score stayed 3-2 into the second half, but when Caiden Alexander connected with 35:01 in regulation the ‘Skins’ deficit stood at two.
This time, it took Sayre a while to respond. Then, with 19:50 to play, Hughey scored again, this time off a double assist from Post and Alex Campbell to get within a goal.
The home side needed a break and got it when a Sayre player was fouled in the box. Hughey took the resulting penalty kick and the game was tied 4-4 with 8:45 left in regulation.
The game ended on Hughey’s fifth goal of the game, again off a Post assist, with 3:16 left in the extra session.
North Penn/Liberty got off a few more shots than Sayre — 22-15 ‚ and held a 4-2 advantage in corner kicks.
Mountaineers goalies Stettson McGovern and Dan Harman combined for five saves. Sayre’s Cole Gelbutis stopped 15 shots.
Sayre is scheduled to visit Northeast Bradford on Tuesday.
Athens 2, Northeast Bradford 0
ORWELL —Athens didn’t allow Northeast Bradford to get a shot off on the way to the shutout.
Athens only sent the ball toward the ned 16 times, but two first-half shots went in to get the win.
Nate Quinn tallied the game’s first goal at the 30:09 mark of the first half. just over 23 minutes later — at the 7:02 mark — Athens’ Tyler Chambers took a penalty kick and buried it to set what would be the final score.
In addition to their advantage in shots on goal, Athens also held a 4-1 corner kick edge.
NEB goalie Garrett Cooper made 13 saves, but Athens’ goalie, Asher Ellis, had to handle the ball just once.
Girls Soccer
NEB 12, Sayre 0
ORWELL — Melanie Shumway Kierra Thoman and Kayleigh Thoman tallied twice each for NEB the Panthers rolled to the win over an understaffed Sayre squad.
“It was another tough game without our injured starters, but the NEB coach was accommodating and we played 10-v-10” said Sayre coach Tracy Mennig. “It was a much better second half played by our girls. I am proud of their sportsmanship and integrity on the field time after time.”
Maline Ramires and Kelsie Cowles ansl scored for the Lady Panthers, who fired off 44 shots to three for Sayre and led in corner kicks 13-0.
Lani Thomas made three saves for Northeast Bradford. Sayre keeper Daija Faux had 18 saves.Sayre will visit Wyalusing on Wednesday.
