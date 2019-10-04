SAYRE — It doesn’t matter how talented a player is, if he can’t stay on the football field because of poor grades he won’t be helping his team on Friday nights.
Sayre Head Coach Kevin Gorman was well aware of that fact when he took over the Redskins last year — and he made sure early on in his tenure that his players would stay on the right track in the classroom.
Gorman took something a lot of college programs use and instituted a mandatory study hall after school for the Sayre High squad.
“My four years of playing college football and then my three years of coaching college football, you kind of always had a freshman mandatory study hall or a mandatory study hall for someone who was under a certain GPA,” Gorman said. “You just think about it, practice usually for us starts somewhere between 4 and 4:30 (p.m.) and you don’t want kids running around after school, being late to practice.”
Gorman also heard that the SHS program had to deal with ineligible players in previous years — and he made sure his players knew that wasn’t an option anymore.
“I just thought that, to prevent kids from being ineligible, that we could make this a mandatory study hall — right from when the last bell rings, you can go up to the library and you bring your stuff and sit there til 4 o’clock,” Gorman said. “That was kind of one of the big things coming in and thinking about making sure their grades were up, and we didn’t have any eligibility issues. Implementing a study hall three days a week, it definitely doesn’t hurt the kids, so I thought it was a good idea.”
The second-year coach knew he would get some pushback from players.
“It was definitely a learning curve to it. Kids sometimes test the limits. Do I have to be there at 3:20? Can I be there at 3:30, 3:40?” said Gorman. “I made sure that they understood that this is a mandatory thing, and if kids are missing for the incorrect reasons, then we can run for this. I said ‘it’s helping us as a team. It’s helping you as a student.’”
It didn’t take long for the Redskins to buy into Gorman’s system.
“I kind of proposed it like ‘Guys, you don’t have to go home and do homework, you can literally do this in the 40 minutes or so you have in study hall. If you get stuff done here, it kind of lightens your load when you get done with practice,’” said Gorman. “They kind of realized after a week or two that (number one) this helps us and (number two) coach isn’t really messing around when he says ‘this is mandatory, you have to be there.’”
Senior Isaiah Firestine wasn’t sure what to think when Gorman introduced the mandatory study hall, but he quickly recognized it was good for the players.
“Honestly, I was like ‘wow, another thing I’ve got to do,’ but after a while (we realized) it’s good for us,” Firestine said. “When I go home, there’s so much you have to do homework wise, so having this study hall even just for a half hour after school, it’s a lot of help.”
Gorman believes it helps the Redskins focus on the field.
“I think it really helps. Like I said, them not thinking ‘Man, I really have to go home and do that math homework or the chemistry homework or write that paper, I did it in study hall.’ I think that helps so that it isn’t going through their head ‘what do I have to do after football practice,’” Gorman said. “It helps them focus on football and then you can come off the practice field or game field and be like ‘OK, I don’t have any homework (to do) and I’m up to date on everything grade wise.’”
Both Gorman and Firestine gave credit to Sayre High math teacher Kara Cochi for helping the SHS football team during study hall.
“I definitely think it helps that (the players) know that you have people on the coaching staff (that are there to help) and Kara Cochi has done a really nice job. She’s come up and helped our guys with math homework a couple times a week, so I think it helps that the guys know that the staff cares that they are doing well in their schoolwork,” said Gorman.
“Ms. Cochi, our math teacher, comes and helps us. It’s a good thing,” added Firestine.
Gorman believes the mandatory study hall is all part of building a winning culture in the Sayre football program.
“Coming in we talked about what we want from our guys and what we expect as a team. They know coming in that study hall is mandatory, and ineligibility should not happen on this team. You have to take school seriously,” said Gorman. “If you end up not eligible to play, you’re hurting not only yourself, but you’re hurting your team. It’s kind of a discipline factor with the guys and the culture (we are building) — we promote grades as much as we promote winning a football game.”
