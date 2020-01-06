ITHACA — Waverly throwers and runners provided the highlights in the Section IV Classic at Cornell University. Starring roles went to Caden Wheeler, Melina Ortiz and Alex Gadow.
Gadow didn’t finish in the medals, finishing 10th, but he did set a new school record in the weight throw with an effort covering 37 feet, 4 inches. The old record was held by Mike Moore, who had a heave of 32-5 back in 2016.
Wheeler popped a long jump clearing 21 feet, 10 inches to win the event over Unatego’s Jacob Haqq, who topped out at 21-4 1/2. He also added a fourth in the 300 meter dash with a time of 37.41 seconds.
Ortiz did Wheeler one better in placements, grabbing three in the top three. Ortiz ran a 7.60 to take second in the 55 meter dash and was second in the 300 meter run with a time of 43.41. She also added a third in the 600 with a time of 1:43.42.
Staying with the Waverly ladies, Cora Smith finished third in the 3000 with a time of 11:02.58; Elizabeth Fritzen was sixth in the 1000 with a time of 3:16.40 and teammate Paige Ackley right behind her in seventh with a time of 3:17.71. Also for Waverly, Alyssa Simonetti took sixth in the 55 hurdles with a time of 9.93 and Marissa Eisenhower took eighth in the weight throw by posting an effort covering 32-9.
Turning to the guys, Collin Wright placed fourth in the 3200 with a time of 10:27.51; Jayden Rose ran a 2:51.24 to take sixth in the 1000; and Nate Ackley was eighth in the 1600 with a time of 4:54.03.
Spencer-Van Etten standout Ryleigh Clark also participated in the meet placing seventh in the triple jump with a best effort of 32-9 and eighth in the long jump by clearing 14-10.
Waverly and Clark will next be in action at the Section IV Class Championship at 5 p.m. on Friday at Ithaca College.
