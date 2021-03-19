Tioga finds new motivation after years of state-playoff runs

TIOGA — In November of 2019, head football coach of Tioga high school, Nick Aiello tried his best to lift his team’s spirits after falling one-point short of reaching the state finals in the carrier dome after a 28-27 loss to Clymer-Sherman-Panama of Section VI in the state semifinals at bitter cold Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
He told his team to remember the feeling of agonizing defeat where one play made the difference. He told his remaining players to hang on to this moment to use as motivation for next season to not only get back to that point, but carry it with them into the carrier dome.
A lot has changed in the past 16 months, including having the opportunity to play in the state playoffs being taken away due to the pandemic. So that motivation the Tigers had coming into the offseason last year has ultimately changed.
“The motivation this year is obviously a little different, but it’s simple, you can’t take anything for granted anymore,” said Aiello. “You have to approach the game the same way, but we have a great group of kids that have worked hard all offseason. For our seniors it’s their last chance to play.”
Among other things, the schedule looks very different, resulting in old-school games that you wouldn’t normally see. Tioga opens the season with a much anticipated game with Waverly today, who they have not seen since 2016.
They also see Owego, Groton, Newark Valley, and WG/OM. This excites Coach Aiello and he said the real battle in these games will be on the lines, just like the old days.
“There’s going to be a lot of bragging rights on the line since we’re playing a lot of local teams,” Aiello added. “I think it makes it more fun and the kids are excited about it. It’s a great schedule for us because we can really see how we match up against bigger schools.”
With a lot of returning players from last year’s state final four team, the line might be the most impressive group that comes back. As a traditional running team, Tioga has always relied heavily on their offensive line. This year won’t be any different with three juniors returning to the position group.
“They bring a great attitude to what the work ethic should be and especially in the weightroom,” the 2015 Class D New York State Champion head coach noted. “I really like the leadership the varsity team has shown the JV team how to do things. Even though there is no championship on the line this season, they’re still showing guys how to do things the right way. As a coach, you really can’t ask much more than that.”
Senior quarterback Ethan Agan has also had his own long road back from filling the shoes of Brady Worthing. Agan broke his collarbone during last wrestling season. He began his rehab getting ready for the upcoming football season when everything got shut down.
“I thought he gained a lot of confidence between the winter and the shortened wrestling season that we just had,” Aiello said. “I think he’s really excited to lead us on offense this year.”
Tioga also returns first team All-state running back from a year ago, in Emmett Wood.
“People know Emmett Wood, but I’m really excited to see what he does in the rushing game this year and to see that junior class perform in general,” Aiello added of the All-state selection.
As for today’s marquee matchup the Wolverines and the Tigers meet up at memorial stadium at 6 p.m. for the battle of the valley. The teams matchup well with two very different styles of play. Tioga comes in as a traditional running team that relies on blocking schemes up front, while Waverly brings in an air-raid offense from freshman quarterback Joey Tomasso.
“I think it’s fantastic that we’re playing them, and I don’t think it can get any better than that for our community, I know there will be a lot of people tuning into that game if they can’t get there”, Aiello mentioned. “We have so much respect for what they do, and we really appreciate what they did in the fall with giving our kids the chance to play seven-on-seven. It’s going to be an exciting atmosphere no matter how many people are there, and hopefully it gives a great start to our season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.