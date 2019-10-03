VALLEY — The Tom Koons Memorial cross country meet, which includes teams from Athens, Sayre and Waverly, has been run for bragging rights for many years.
The 2019 edition and those of subsequent years will have added meaning.
Last year, the coaches of the Valley teams got together and decided to make the meet a fundraiser for a cause. The home team gets to pick the cause. This season things took a bit of a twist that made the cause obvious.
“In that time frame, my daughter Katie was diagnosed with MALS, and I’m thinking that this is a great way to get the word out about a very unknown, very rare condition,” said Sayre coach Randy Felt, whose Redskins are hosting the meet this season. “I thought, ‘Why not raise some money to increase awareness of it?’ I ran it by the Valley coaches and they were all on board. Over the past month, we’ve been selling rubber bracelets to raise some money for MALS awareness,. We also got some T-shirts sold. We’re trying to get the word out there.”
Median arcuate ligament syndrome (MALS) is a condition in which the median arcuate ligament presses too tightly on the celiac artery (a major branch of the aorta that delivers blood to the stomach, liver, and other organs) and the nerves in the area (celiac plexus).
In a patient with MALS, the median arcuate ligament essentially acts like a hammer and the celiac axis acts like an anvil compressing (squeezing) the nerves in between. This causes a number of symptoms, such as pain in the abdomen that can be made worse by eating or activity.
It is important to differentiate median arcuate ligament syndrome (MALS) from median arcuate ligament compression. Median arcuate ligament compression occurs in about 10-25 percent of the population and does not cause any symptoms. In a very small number of these individuals, MALS is present.
MALS occurs most often in thin, younger women. It is a very rare condition.
The first sign of MALS is pain in the upper abdomen after eating. The pain causes patients to avoid eating, which can lead to weight loss (often more than 20 pounds).Other associated symptoms may include: nausea, darrhea, vomiting and delayed gastric emptying (a delay in food moving from the stomach into the small intestine).
“Having been on this journey for almost two years with her and seeing how awful it really is makes me want to go out and make everybody aware of how awful this thing is,” said Felt.
Although the journey was arduous and frustrating, Katie’s story has a good ending. She had surgery in Connecticut in August and is doing very well.
But the happy ending came after a long battle to uncover just what the problem was and to find someone who knew what to do.
“We’ve been to so many doctors and so many hospitals that have never heard of it,” he said. “They would just say ‘I don’t know what it is. You’re going to have to find somebody else.’ We’d go to somebody else and they wouldn’t know what it was, and then we’d go to somebody else.”
It was Felt’s wife, Lynette, who cracked the case.
“My wife happened to be on a Facebook page and saw something about this MALS thing and started reading about it,” said Randy. “She’s like: Wow! She has every symptom. The farther she dug, the more it looked real, and we contacted a very good doctor in Connecticut who is one of the leading doctors for MALS. We went and saw him, got the diagnosis, got the surgery scheduled and got it done.”
T-shirts and bracelets are available at the three Valley schools and will be available at the Tom Koons Memorial meet at Litchfield today. All proceeds will go to the National MALS Foundation for awareness.
Felt said he’s hoping that getting the word out will help someone else.
“It’s a rarely known condition. Somewhere between 10 and 25 percent of the population has median arcuate ligament compression, but most never have a symptom. For those who do, it can be hard to find a physician who knows what it is. Maybe they can look into this and get a diagnosis sooner rather than later.”
