ALBANY — Athens grad Emma Adams hit her first career home run last weekend for the University of Albany softball team.
Adams, who started at second base, hit a solo home run to center in the fourth inning in Albany’s 15-6 win in the nightcap of a doubleheader against Delaware State.
It was Adams’ first hit of the year, and second of her career, and her first career home run. The RBI gave the sophomore RBI in three straight games.
In the first game of the doubleheader, Waverly grad Wendi Hammond tossed a two-hitter, allowing two unearned runs, striking out seven and walking none. Albany won the game 13-2.
Hammond is 3-3 on the year with a 4.30 ERA. She has 53 strikeouts and 17 walks in 53 2/3 innings. She also has hit .267 this year with a double, a home run, seven runs scored and five RBI.
Adams has one hit in nine at bats and has the three RBI in three straight games. She has no errors defensively this year.
LOCAL TRIO SHINE FOR BONNIES
Three local athletes are finding success with the St. Bonaventure baseball team.
The Bonnies dropped a doubleheader with Fordham on Saturday 7-5 and 3-0.
Brendyn Stillman, the nation’s leading hitter in last year’s Covid shortened season, and a pre-season All-American, is starting to heat up.
Stillman went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in the opener against Fordham.
Sayre grad Matt Williams also had a multi-hit game against Fordham, going 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.
Pierce Hendershot, a Tioga grad, walked in the game.
Hendershot had a walk in the second game, while Stillman and Williams each went 0-for-3.
Stillman is hitting .239 this year, with four doubles and three RBI and seven runs scored. He’s third on the team in hitting. Williams is fourth on the team with a .238 average, he has seven RBI, a home run, a triple, a double and nine runs scored.
Hendershot is hitting .200 with a run scored and a triple, along with three RBI.
MENNIG SHINES FOR OSWEGO
Waverly grad Zoe Mennig had four hits to help lead Oswego past Brockport 9-3 in the second game of a doubleheader after falling 5-2 in the opener.
Mennig went 4-for-4 with two runs, two RBI and a double in the second game of the doubleheader to spark the win.
In the opening game Mennig went 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Mennig is hitting an incredible .611 on the year in six games, with three doubles, six RBI and four runs scored.
Mennig is currently in the top 30 nationally in hitting.
ATHENS GRAD BENNETT STRONG FOR ALFRED
Athens grad Megan Bennett moved to 2-1 on the year for the Alfred softball team when she recently threw a five-inning complete game, striking out five, allowing six hits and three runs in a win over nationally ranked Ithaca College.
Bennett suffered her first loss against Utica, but was strong in relief.
After the starter got just one out, Bennett threw 6 2/3 innings of relief, striking out a season-high nine batters, and allowing seven hits and three runs, two earned, in a 9-6 loss.
Bennett has thrown 20 2/3 innings this year, with 21 strikeouts and a 3.73 ERA in seven appearances, two starts.
She has had two at-bats at the plate this year.
The coaching staff is loaded with former area standouts.
Canton graduate Luke Wesneski, who once coached the Canton softball team, is the head coach.
Wesneski, who coached Canton from 2003-2007, has been the head coach since 2015 at Alfred.
Wellsboro graduate Brooke Kohler is an assistant on the team along with another former D4 star, Kendall Watkins of Loyalsock.
LUNGER SHINES FOR ST. FRANCIS
Athens grad Emily Lunger is having success for the St. Francis track and field team.
At the Ed Fry Invitational the junior won the 400 hurdles in 1:04.18, a personal best.
She also won the high jump at 1.60 meters (5-feet, 3-inches).
Earlier this year at Bucknell in a tri-meet she won the high jump with a personal best of 5-feet, 7-inches, bettering her old personal best of 5-feet, 4 1/2-inches. She moved to second all-time in school history in the event and is just 1.25 short of the school record set by school hall of famer Lindsey Stefon in 2002.
She also took second in the 400 hurdles with a 1:04.21, which was her personal best at the time.
Lunger also teamed with Kiana Robinson, Gabrielle Stanavich and Aaliyah Vandergrift to win the 4x400 relay in 4:09.52.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.