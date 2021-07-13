ATHENS — The Athens Junior All-Stars went into the District 15 championship series a little rusty after having no live action for a while.
“The first game was a little uncharacteristic for us. It definitely was sloppy. It had been about two months since we played organized ball,” said Manager Nick Bradley. “After that we started playing more of our brand of ball.”
As the series progressed, Athens settled in and improved. The end result was a 3-0 sweep of Wellsboro that was finalized Monday night with a 13-3, five-inning win for the Athens Juniors.
After getting out of a jam in the top of the first inning, Athens got on the board seven times in the bottom half. The home side sent 11 men to the plate in the bottom of the first, using three singles, two errors, three walks and a hit batsman to do their damage. An error, walk and single loaded the bases for Dylan Saxon, who lofted a sacrifice fly to get the scoring started. Karter Green walked to reload the bases and Matthias Welles had an RBI infield single to make it 2-0. An error brought home another run. An RBI walk by Carson Rowe, a wild pitch and an RBI single by Nick Grazul finished out the onslaught.
One factor that played a role in more than one of Athens’ wins was an aggressive attitude on the bases.
“We have some good speed,” said Bradley. “We like to put the pressure on these teams and try to take advantage of opportunities when we can.”
Athens added another run in the second before Wellsboro showed signs of life. Jude Cuneo walked and took second on a ground out. Luke Cuneo added an RBI single for Wellsboro’s first run. Luke Cuneo went to second on a fielder’s choice and scored on a Cameron Owlett single.
Athens, though, matched that in the bottom of the inning on a Grazul single, and an RBI single by Troy Rosenbloom, who advanced on an error and swiped home.
Athens scored in every inning, taking 12-2 lead through four. Two Athens errors forced the home team to score in the bottom of the fifth to end the game before lightning did. Walks to Welles, Karson Sipley, and Brody Darrow set the table and Eli Chapman, who came on to run for Welles, ended the game when he scored on a passed ball.
In a game of singles, Rosenbloom had three with two RBI and three runs scored, and Grazul added two singles, two RBI and two runs. Welles had a hit, RBI and run and Karson Sipley had Athens’ other hit.
Also for Athens, Chapman scored twice, with Green, Oliver Johnson, Cooper Robinson, Rowe and Kevin Sinsabaugh adding a run each.
Grazul went the distance on the hill for Athens, allowing three runs, two earned, on three hits and two walks. He also had seven strikeouts among the 15 outs his team logged.
Luke Cuneo, Dylan Copp and Cameron Owlett had Wellsboro’s hits with Cuneo adding a RBI and a run. Owlett added one RBI with Karek Mascho and Jude Cuneo scoring a run.
Luke Cuneo started on the hill for Wellsboro, getting just one out. Cameron Owlett went 2 1/3 innings and Ryder Bowen finished out the game. As a group, they allowed seven hits and 12 walks. Of the 13 runs just four were earned.
Bradley said that he sees his team improving at the right time.
“I think we’re just now coming on. We’re practicing a lot and getting a lot of time. We have guys getting used to positions they’re not used to playing and it’s starting to gel,” said Bradley, adding, “We have a week to sharpen up before Sectionals.”
Athens will play on in the Section III Tournament Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.
