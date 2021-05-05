ATHENS — Athens’ boys and girls track teams rolled to easy Northern Tier League wins over North Penn/Mansfield on Tuesday.
Athens’ boys cruised to a 112-33 win and the Lady Wildcats won 108-39.
Athens will compete at Troy on Friday.
Boys
Athens won 13 of the 17 events.
Jaden Wright nabbed four wins for Athens, picking up individual wins in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.56 seconds, the 200 in 24.37 and in the long jump with a distance of 18-feet 4 1/2-inches.
He also ran with Levi Kuhns, Joe Toscano and Ryan Thompson to a win in the 4x100 relay with a time of 47.57.
Kuhns added a win in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.43 and the 300 hurdles in 48.62.
Asher Ellis dominated the throws, winning the shot put by clearing 45-6 1/4, the discus with a throw of 142-8 and the javelin by covering 151-5.
Ethan Denlinger added a win in the pole vault, clearing the bar at 7-0 and ran with Brendan Jones, Nate Prickett and Sander Bertsch to a win in the 4x800 relay with a time of 11.02.10.
Girls
Emma Roe had four wins to lead Athens. Emily Henderson, Emma Bronson, Leah Liechty and Mya Thompson added three wins each for the Lady Wildcats, who won 16 of 18 events.
Roe won the 100-meter dash in 13.11, the 200 in 28.32 and the 400 with a time of 1:07.31.
She also ran with Abbie Panek, Liechty and Henderson to a win in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4:53.71.
Henderson also won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18.30 and teamed with Cassy Friend, Thompson and Hannah Walker to win the 4x100 relay in 55.62.
Bronson won the 1,600-meter run in 5:58.98, the 800 in 2:40.60 and the 3,200 with a time of 13:21.81.
Liechty added wins in the high jump, clearing the bar at 4-6, and the pole vault with a clearance at 5-6.
Thompson’s other wins came in the long jump at 15-4 and the triple jump wth a distance of 31-7.
In addition, Walker woin the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 51.34 and Emma Pernaselli was a double-winner, taking the discus with a heave clearing 77-10 and the shot put with a distance of 28-11 1/4.
