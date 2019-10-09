Lady Wolverines blank Eagles

WAVERLY — Melina Ortiz netted three goals and Gabby Picco dished out three assists as Waverly topped Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 4-0 in an IAC girls soccer clash Wednesday evening.
“We were a bit slow to start today. We got into a bad habit of not talking and started taking shots that were rushed and off target,” said Waverly Coach Tara Hogan. “We’re coming off of a few games in a row where neither one of these things were an issue. Looking forward to post season, we cannot afford to get complacent.”
Once the Lady Wolverines got going, they put two on the board in a hurry.
Sadie VanAllen got the first goal for Waverly off a Picco assist with 29 minutes, one second to go in the first half. Then, with 26:37 remaining in the period, Sadie VanAllen hit Melina Ortiz with an assist on Ortiz’s first goal of the game.
The Lady Wolverines struck quickly in the second half as well. Pisco got assists on Ortiz goals in both the 36th and 30th minutes to end the scoring
“Melina had a great game taking advantage of shooting well outside the 18,” said Hogan. “Gabby had three assists today. She has an unbelievable ability to see open lanes to her teammates. Kennedy Westbrook had a lot of good opportunities while Sadie worked hard to get on the board with an assist and a goal. Sadie has gotten so much more comfortable with taking on opponents one on one and not shying away from using her left.”
Waverly got off 32 shots to two for SVEC and took five corner kicks without allowing any.
Kaitlyn Clark had a save on an otherwise quiet night for the Waverly keeper. Savanna Tuttle had 28 saves for SVEC
Wyalusing 8, Sayre 4
SAYRE — Wyalusing rode into town Wednesday evening and drove away with the win over the Redskins.
The 8-4 score belies what the game was. Sayre started with 10 players and finished with eight but trailed just 3-2 early in the second half and 6-4 with fewer than 12 minutes left.
Eventually, though, playing back-to-back-to-back games undermanned took its toll.
“The girls played with all their heart tonight to the very end,” said Sayre Coach Tracy Mennig. “We started with 10 and finished strong with eight. This is the best effort I have seen. Sara (Ciavardini) played very well in the back against some good speed. Abby (Moliski) had her best game as well for the full 80 minutes. Roz (Haney) had another great game and finished some difficult shots. They didn’t give up, and I know they were hurting. Three games in a row playing down is hard. I am very proud of all of them, and I know they felt good coming off the field at the end.”
Olivia Spencer got Wyalusing on the board 4:09 into the game and Hailey Jayne added two more Wyalusing goals before Sayre could respond.
That answer came from Courtney Sindoni with just 56 seconds left in the first half.
The Redskins closed to within a goal 8:22 into the second half when Haney scored off a Moliski assist.
Spencer then added three more goals to make it a 6-2 game, but the Lady Redskins battled back again.
With just under 14 minutes remaining, Moliski connected and then Haney struck again to make it a 6-4 game with 11:31 to play.
Sayre would get no closer though, as Spencer notched her fifth goal of the game a few minutes later and Jayne scored on a penalty kick with under four minutes to go.
Kylie Thompson had eight saves in partial duty in goal for Sayre and Pearl O’Connor had four saves for Wyalusing.
The Lady Rams touched off 40 shots with 23 on goal and had nine corner kicks. Sayre had 16 shots, eight shots on goal and took two corner kicks.
Watkins Glen 8, Tioga 6
WATKINS GLEN — Tioga scored the game’s first four goals in just 27minutes but couldn’t hold off the Senecas on Wednesday.
Abby Gibson scored four times for Watkins Glen and Adria Solomon added three in the come-from-behind win.
“A very disappointing loss to say the least,” said Tioga Coach Jim Walsh, who noted that Watkins Glen graciously played the game 10-on-10 to match a Tioga team depleated to 10 players. “(It was) a tale of two halves and a game of one huge momentum swing. We ripped open to a 5-1 lead very late into the first half then the momentum quickly shifted and didn’t stop.
“Watkins Glen scored two goals within minutes of the end of the first half and that momentum carried right into the second half. We were totally outplayed and outhustled in the second half. We couldn’t possess the ball with any regularity nor stop the ball from getting into their senior forward Adrie Solomon. She either scored unassisted or dished off the ball to Abigail Gibson.”
Destini Sweet and Mackenzie Macumber had multiple goals for Tioga and Jocelyn Bradley also scored once.
Watkins Glen, completely outplayed for the first 27 minutes, got off 22 shots to 17 for Tioga, which held a 5-4 advantage in corner kicks.
Tioga goalies Eve Wood and Abigail Foley combined for 14 saves.
