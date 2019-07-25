Chemung Speedrome To Honor Veterans Friday

CHEMUNG — Extreme heat was going to make it uncomfortable, but when heavy thunderstorms roared into the area, they forced Chemung Speedrome officials to pull the plug on last Friday night’s program.
It was to have been a night when the track honored those who served, or currently are serving, in the military. This Friday Chemung salutes veterans and those serving in the military. Anyone showing his or her military ID will be admitted to the grandstand free.
All five regular divisions will be in action. Current point leaders include Zack Knowlden (Sunoco Modifieds), Nick Robinson (Super Stocks), Greg Moldt (4 Cylinders), Gary Ham (INEX Legends), and Josh Duke (Bandoleros — Outlaws). Chase Sinsabaugh, whose car was detailed with a special look for the veterans who will be honored, is the leader among the Bandits in the Bandolero division.
Admission is $13 for adults, $11 for seniors, $5 for kids ages 6 to 12, and free to kids ages 5 and under. Pits open at 5 p.m. with practice and grandstand gates swinging open at 6 p.m. and racing starting at 7 p.m.
Next weekend Chemung moves to Saturday night (Aug. 3) for the return of the Race of Champions Modified series. The race card that night will also include the RoC Super Stocks and TQ Midgets.
The Modifieds will compete for 75 laps in the Rod Spalding Memorial, an event that traditionally attracts many racers, crew members and others affiliated with Chemung and the old Shangri-la for a reunion. The Spalding Foundation for Injured Drivers will hold several different fundraisers during the event.
The Hill rained out,
will take this weekend off
The pits gets were full of race teams, the driveway into the spectator area was lined with cars, Forbe’s Machine Shop in Wysox was on hand with the hardware for the winning drivers in Friday night’s Mid Season Championship events...and then the rain came.
It was soon apparent that any hopes of on track action were gone, and The Hill Speedway management reluctantly pulled the plug.
Now it will be two weeks before those trophies can be competed for. In a nod to the Troy Fair, The Hill Speedway has a planned night off on Friday, July 26.
The 30 lap Mid Season Championship races for all divisions are rescheduled to Aug. 2 with WOC Energy providing the sponsorship. Forbe’s Machine Shop night will move to Aug. 23.
For all competitors and fans that were on hand this week, put your wristbands in a safe place, track management will honor them for entry at any upcoming event scheduled for the remainder of the 2019 season.
With six races complete so far this season, the points battles are heating up in every division. Close competition in all classes and many different feature winners listed have kept the year end awards in doubt.
With three wins, Jack Lamphere is atop the leader board in IMCA-Style Modifieds, but he can’t breathe easy just yet. Jake Maynard is less than 30 points back in second and has already been to Victory Lane once this season.
Likewise, Eddie Sites in third has a win, and if Lamphere has one bad night, especially on a double points night, either of these two could vault to the top of the standings. Mathmatically speaking, defending Champion Gary Lamphere in fourth and fifth place Keith Lamphere aren’t out of the running, either.
Waverly’s Chris Clemens hasn’t pulled into the Winner’s Circle yet this season in Crate Sportsman competition, but consistent finishes have put the unsponsored privateer at the top of the points standings but by a slim margin.
Rich Powell in second and Dalton Maynard in third each have a win recorded this year, and both would like to double up in a competitive division that has seen five different winners in six features run.
Ajay Potrezbowski Jr. (two wins) and Dayton Brewer (one win) are fourth and fifth, and while they could improve their standings, have dropped from contention for the Championship.
In Street Stocks, Earl Zimmer has translated his four feature wins into a solid lead in the points standings. While anything can happen, the points race looks to be a battle for second through fifth.
Dustin Maynard cruised into Victory Lane on June 29, laying claim to second in points, but Street Stock rookie Mike Koser has been improving weekly and is within striking distance of the runner up spot. Koser is feeling the pressure from Dan Force and Rich Sharpsteen as third through fifth is separated by 34 points.
While the Pure Stocks have only had their own feature for the past three weeks, the number of competitors is growing, and the competition is fierce with three different drivers recording feature wins.
Campbell pilot Chris Woodard with one win, sits atop the leader board. Les Smith, who has yet to grab a feature checkered flag, is only twenty points back in second.
Third through tenth is separated by only fifty points, making for a lot of movement in the coming weeks. Cole Burgess is third, Mike Chilson is fourth, and Duane Bailey is fifth.
The competition and parity in the Front Wheel Drives has provided some great racing, and right now any one of four drivers could jump to the top of the list with one good night.
Matt Browning currently leads the way, but defending Champion Adam Delgrosso, Devon Bailey, and Trevor Williams all are within reach of the Season Championship trophy. Matt McKernan, who won the first two features of the season, sits fifth, mostly due to destroying his car several weeks ago and not yet returning with a replacement.
Only a 10-point spread covers the top three in the Rear Wheel Drive Four Cylinders, and it’s still anyone’s guess who will prevail over the next few weeks. Joe Lane has three feature wins and leads by four points over Larry Colton who has two feature wins. Scott Bump is third and in reach of the title but has yet to visit Victory Lane in a feature. Alan Blackwell has a feature win but missing a week has put him back in fourth. Mike Navone rounds out the top five.
