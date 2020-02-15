The goal of every high school wrestler is to get to the postseason and make a run for the gold in Hershey. While Canton’s Timmy Ward is certainly looking to bring home hardware over the next four weeks, his mindset has changed over the past 16 months.
“It changed my whole perspective on sports and everything. It’s not life or death, it’s just go out and have fun,” Ward said.
The “it” Ward was talking about was Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, which he was diagnosed with back on Nov. 26, 2018.
Ward noticed a lump under one of his arms back in the summer before the 2018 football season. After about a month and the lump not going anywhere, Ward went to the doctor.
“I went to the doctors and they told me they didn’t think it was anything, and then we started football season,” he explained. “It was still there in the beginning of September, so I went back again and they did a chest X-ray and blood work and they didn’t get anything from that.”
After another month had passed, Ward was referred to a surgeon.
“We met with the surgeon halfway through football season, and he also said he didn’t think anything was wrong,” Ward recalled.
The surgeon wanted to do a biopsy of the lymph node but told Ward he could wait until after football season.
“The district finals that year, we got beat by Muncy, so a couple days later I got the surgery and then probably a week after that was when I got diagnosed,” Ward said.
The news came as a shock to say the least.
“It’s hard to put into words the feelings you get when you’re told that. It was just very scary and, I don’t know, it was hard to even believe when they told us,” Ward recalled.
After finding out the horrible news, Ward would go to practice with the Canton wrestling team for a week before he would begin his first round of chemotherapy.
Ward would eventually go through four cycles of chemo, and the doctors would start to see success midway through the process.
“I had the one spot on my right side was the biggest area that I had it. I had it on my collar bone and across my chest, kind of — and then on the left side of my body, too. I got a pet scan halfway through my chemo and everything had shrunk well and they were happy with how much it had shrunk,” said Ward, who explained that each cycle of chemo lasted three weeks.
Following his final cycle of chemo, Ward would finally get the news he was waiting for.
“After my last chemo, they waited a week or two to get another pet scan and they found a little something and they didn’t know if it was cancerous or not. So we waited another month, got another scan and that was when they said it was all clear,” Ward remembered.
Ward received the good news just over six months after his diagnosis.
“It was awesome. It was kind of the same as when you’re diagnosed, it’s just like a weird feeling,” he said. “It was only a few months that I went through chemo, but it just like consumed your life and it felt like it was, I don’t know, it felt like it was my whole lifetime ... this whole thing had taken up my whole life, and it was only a couple months and it was gone. It was all kind of weird. It was crazy.”
While the road back from cancer was difficult, Ward was helped by the support of his family, friends and the entire wrestling community.
“Amazing. Not only Canton, but all the schools around in District IV all came behind me and just supported me any way they could and everyone just tried to help,” Ward said.
Ward was thrilled to see the wrestling teams from Canton and Troy come together for their match last year in support of his recovery. The Trojans and Warriors would raise over $10,000 for Ward and for all those who were battling cancer.
“It was crazy. Our team last year, we didn’t have a lot of kids and obviously, not many people want to go watch a wrestling match when neither team has a lot of kids, but I saw pictures and there were just so many people there to support me,” said Ward, who couldn’t attend the match because of chemo. “All my friends did different things to raise more money, and it was kind of a surreal, eye-opening moment to see all these people there to support me.”
All of that support helped Ward get back to this point. The junior — he was granted another year of eligibility after missing most of last year — is the top seed heading into today’s North Section Championships.
While he clearly had a stellar season, Ward’s first trip back to the mat wasn’t as successful — but he was still happy to be back.
“I went to a tournament in the fall at Lock Haven, and I shouldn’t have gone because I wasn’t even close to being ready to step on the wrestling mat, but it was nice to be able to go out and compete again just because I hadn’t been able to do it for a year,” Ward recalled.
Ward’s return helped spark the Warriors to a Northern Tier League championship.
“Our team, we did very well this year, won the NTL and that’s something we haven’t done in quite a while. It was just fun to be able to go out there with all my friends and be able to compete,” Ward said.
Now his sights are set on the postseason and making some noise over the next four weeks.
“State medal, that’s all I want,” Ward said.
While Ward will be focused and will work to get to that goal. He still understands that his being back on the mat wasn’t always a guarantee.
“Like I said, it changes your mindset on life and once it happens, everything after that just seems easier. It’s just a whole new perspective that could never be understood unless you go through it,” Ward said.
But if he can get to Hershey and bring home some hardware, Ward believes that could bring some hope to people who are going through the journey he was on not that long ago.
“I would hope that it would bring hope to people’s lives if they could see that somebody went through this and then is able to still be successful after it.”
