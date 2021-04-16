Tioga's Williams heading 'home' to Morrisville

TIOGA CENTER — “It felt like home.”
That’s how Tioga senior Cole Williams described his next home — Morrisville State — during a signing ceremony held on Wednesday afternoon at Tioga Central High School.
Williams, an All-State Second-Team offensive lineman as a junior, will head to the Empire 8 to play on the line for the Mustangs.
“I think it’s a really good fit. We’ve had linemen go up there and have some success up there,” said Tioga coach Nick Aiello. “I think with kids coming from Tioga, they feel that Morrisville is a good fit (with) it being kind of a smaller school. It’s good football up there and I think he’s going to enjoy playing up there.”
Williams will follow in the footsteps of former Tioga standout lineman Zach Hutchinson, who helped lead the Tigers to the 2015 state title and was a three-year starter for the Mustangs.
Aiello is thrilled to have another player head to the next level.
“I’m pretty excited about it, pretty excited to have a Tioga player go on to play at the next level and wish him nothing but the best,” Aiello said.
According to both Aiello and Williams, the journey to the next level was long and involved plenty of hard work.
“With Cole, it’s been I guess you would call it a semi-long road to get him to this point. He was always a big body and it was kind of constantly pushing and getting him to fulfill his potential as a football player ... We are seeing that this year as a senior in a shortened season,” Aiello said.
Williams acknowledged it took him a few years to come into his own with the Tigers.
“My junior year, I thought I did decent. I didn’t think I did as good as what others thought, but my freshman and sophomore years I was just soft, and I really blossomed, I think, (in my) junior year,” Williams said.
Part of that blossoming came from his work in the weight room.
“I enjoy lifting whenever we can. In wrestling on Wednesdays, some guys would be in there wrestling and I’d be in there lifting with other kids who play football,” said Williams, who will major in health and wellness at Morrisville.
Williams will look to finish out his Tioga career with two more wins this year before heading to the next level. One thing he is going to remember when looking back on his time with the Tigers — punishing opposing defenses.
“It’s awesome,” said Williams on Tioga being a run-heavy offense. “There’s nothing like driving the ball down someone’s throat ... It’s kind of amazing to get a pancake.”
While he’ll have plenty of memories at Tioga, he will look to make more at Morrisville — a place he says reminded him of Tioga.
“It felt like Tioga. It felt like home. It was small, good atmosphere and just overall a good school,” Williams said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.