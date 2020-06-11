HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s administration has released new guidelines for restarting PIAA sports on Wednesday and the news is a positive sign to be sure.
The new guidelines clear the way for teams to begin offseason workouts, once one requirement is met.
Each school district must create a health and safety plan for a return to play. The school board must approve that plan and it must be posted online. The plan must meet guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and requirements for opening schools that were announced by the state education department last week. The plan does not have to be sent to the state for approval.
As soon as that plan is approved by the school board, voluntary offseason workouts can begin.
Bradford is a “Green” county. Any sports-related activities in Green phased counties must adhere to the gathering limitation of 250 set forth by the Governor’s Plan for Phased Reopening and the facility as a whole may not exceed 50 percent of total occupancy otherwise permitted by law. During the Green phase of reopening, sports-related activities are limited to student athletes, coaches, officials, and staff only. The addition of visitors and spectators will be contingent upon future health conditions within the state and local communities.
To conduct games and practices, organizations and teams authorized to conduct in-person activities pursuant to this guidance must adhere to the following:
• The community, league, or team must designate a primary point of contact for all questions related to COVID-19, and all parents, athletes, officials, and coaches must be provided the person’s contact information.
• The community, league, or team must develop a plan of action in the event an athlete, coach, or official falls ill, make the plan publicly available, and explain it to the entire sport community.
• The community, league, or team must educate all athletes, staff and families about the symptoms of COVID-19 and when to stay home. Athletes also should be educated on proper hand washing and sanitizing.
• Coaching staff and other adult personnel should wear face coverings (masks or face shields) at all times, unless doing so jeopardizes their health.
• Coaches and athletes must maintain appropriate social distancing at all times possible, including in the field of play, locker rooms, sidelines, dugouts, benches, and workout areas. During down time, athletes and coaches should not congregate.
• Coaches and athletic staff must screen and monitor athletes for symptoms prior to and during games and practices. If individuals participating in sporting activities show symptoms, have a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, or are sick, they must be sent home.
• All athletes, coaches, and officials must bring their own water and drinks to team activities. Team water coolers for sharing through disposable cups are not allowed. Fixed water fountains should not be used.
• Activities that increase the risk of exposure to saliva must not be allowed including chewing gum, spitting, licking fingers, and eating sunflower seeds.
• Avoid shaking hands, fist bumps, or high fives before, during or after games and practices. Limit unnecessary physical contact with teammates, other athletes, coaches, officials, and spectators.
• Whenever possible, equipment and other personal items should be separated and not shared. If equipment must be shared, all equipment should be properly disinfected between users.
• Sports complexes with multiple fields may operate simultaneous games or practices on fields within a complex only if social distancing can be maintained. Each individual game or practice at a complex must adhere to the gathering occupancy limits, and the facility as a whole may not exceed 50 percent of total occupancy otherwise permitted by law.
* Concession stands or other food must adhere to the Guidance for Businesses in the Restaurant Industry.
