Tomasso takes home sportsmanship award

WAVERLY — The envelope has been opened and the winner is ... Waverly’s Sidney Tomasso.
Tomasso was given the Southern NY Basketball Officials Sportsmanship Award Wednesday at Waverly High School by Jeff Tubby, the president of the organization.
Known as a standout for her play on the court, this award is more about the WAY she played than how well.
“I definitely try my best to be encouraging to my teammates on the court and definitely try not to say anything to the refs,” she said. “Even if I think it’s a bad call, I always keep it to myself and I try to keep the team under control with stuff like that, too.”
Keeping the team on an even keel is part of the job of a leader and Tomasso slipped into that role well.
“When my sister (Alex) left, I think she had a big impact on how I was leading last year and this year and I think, even though I was a junior last year, I started to figure out how I could impact the team by how Alex impacted our team when she was a senior,” Sidney said. “I figured it out this year and we did really well.”
Tomasso said that the whipsaw nature of the season was difficult for everybody, but that made her leadership role more important.
“It was definitely difficult transitioning from not playing at all to having one week of practice and going into games and having three or four a week,” she stated. “I just tried to keep everyone’s attitude up. Obviously we had kinks to work out right from the start. We worked really hard as a team, pulled through and had a really good season even though it was a crazy one.”
In the end, being able to play and keep the game fun for all is the key.
“I think sportsmanship has a lot to do with a team being successful,” Tomasso said. “Being a leader is definitely a part of that. Just being able to lead your team, pick everyone’s heads up when they’re down. Even when we’re all pretty calm, it just makes the game so much more fun to have uplifting attitudes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.