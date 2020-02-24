MONTOURSVILLE — Sayre’s boys basketball team earned a semifinal rematch with Bloomsburg in the PIAA Class AA District IV boys basketball playoffs. Bloomsburg had just beaten Sayre 74-46 on Feb. 8.
On Saturday, the Redskins once again fell to the Panthers, 65-50.
Rather than forget about that initial performance, the Redskins learned from it. Head Coach Devon Shaw said the prior game gave them “experience and the film to be able to learn from our mistakes and tweak a few things.”
Sayre’s film study and tweaking paid early dividends. The Redskins traded baskets with the Panthers in the first quarter. Corbin Brown hit shots from the paint while Matt Lane and Zach Moore added three pointers.
On the defensive end, the Redskins challenged every shot taken near the rim. They also got called for multiple defensive fouls. The Panthers were making the free throws, and Sayre was racking up personal fouls.
Lane and Brown continued their offensive success in the second quarter. Lane hit from beyond the arc three times and Brown scored six underneath. Unfortunately, the Redskins’ defensive fouls continued as well. The Panthers went to the line six times. Trading Lane’s threes for Panther free throws worked well for the short term. Sayre led 27-23 at halftime.
Bloomsburg emerged from halftime with a revamped defense which held Sayre to five points from the floor. The Redskins finally made their first free throw attempts of the game, but only added three more points from the line.
Sayre’s struggles at the defensive end compounded. They continued to be called for defensive fouls. Bloomsburg made the free throws and shots from the floor. At the end of the quarter, Bloomsburg had erased the Sayre lead and built a five-point lead of its own.
Bloomsburg’s offense exploded for twenty-five points in the fourth. At this point in the game, Sayre’s defenders were saddled with multiple fouls and fouling out. The trend of free throws and shots from the floor overwhelmed the Redskin defense.
Bloomsburg built a lead of 65-50 by the time game ended. Matt Lane led the Redskin scoring attack with 19 points, including five three pointers. Corbin Brown supported Lane with sixteen points.
Adam McGinley was the leading scorer for Bloomsburg with 23 points.
Bloomsburg made 29 of 41 free throw attempts for the game. Sayre made three of five free throw attempts for the game.
Shaw expressed frustration with the disparity. “Right, wrong or indifferent, we can’t put ourselves in a position to get fouls called on us.”
Sayre will play Canton at Troy at 6 p.m. on Wednesday with the winner heading to the PIAA state playoffs and the loser breaking out the bats for spring.
