NEWARK VALLEY — Going on the road in IAC bowling can be hazardous to your title chances. Just ask Waverly’s boys bowling team.

Already trailing Union Springs/Port Byron, the Wolverines dropped three of four against the Cardinals.

Waverly’s girls team swept the Lady Cardinals.

Notre Dame also took two from Watkins Glen by identical 3-1 scores.

GIRLS

Waverly 4, Newark Valley 0

Victoria Houseknecht opened with a 219 and followed with a 201 in a 581 series to lead the Lady Wolverines, and Rachel Houseknecht added a 501 that included a 177 and a 176.

Waverly won the games over an undermanned Cardinals team 820-350, 731-539 and 781-467. The score for the total pinfall point was 2,332-1,356.

Megan Lee rolled a 461 for Waverly. Shantilly Decker added a 400; Sadie VanAllen had a 380; and Morgan Lee rolled a 378.

Lily Austin led Newark Valley with a 422.

Notre Dame 3, Watkins Glen 1

WATKINS GLEN — Emalie Bailey led the way for Notre Dame with a 421 and Erin Connolly had a 411.

Notre Dame won the first two games by scores of 599-565 and 612-593. Watkins Glen won the third game 615-612 but ND won the point for total pinfall 1,823-1,773.

Boys

Newark Valley 3, Waverly 1

NEWARK VALLEY — Zach Vanderpool rolled a 202 and a 237 on the way to a 618 and Derrick Canfield’s 590 included a 216 but it wasn’t enough to topple the Cardinals in their home house.

Newark Valley win the first game 998-829, the third game 89982-962 and the point for total pinfall 2,874-2,730.

Waverly won the second game 939-894.

Matt Mauersberg had a 214 as part of a 543 for Waverly; Cody Blackwell’s 524 included a 226; Ashton Pritchard had a 454; and Cayden Turcsik finished with a 348.

Alex Umiker led Newark Valley with a 663, Sam Umiker had a 607 and Jason Brown finished with a 592.

Notre Dame 3, Watkins Glen 1

WATKINS GLEN — Stephen Schmidt led Notre Dame with a 521 that included a 193, and Colin Tolbert rolled a 508 for the Crusaders.

ND won the opener 769-729, the third game 799-783 and the point for total pinfall 2,306-2,170.

Watkins Glen won the second game 758-734.

Cody Gonzalez added a 498 for Notre Dame.

