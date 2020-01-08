NEWARK VALLEY — Going on the road in IAC bowling can be hazardous to your title chances. Just ask Waverly’s boys bowling team.
Already trailing Union Springs/Port Byron, the Wolverines dropped three of four against the Cardinals.
Waverly’s girls team swept the Lady Cardinals.
Notre Dame also took two from Watkins Glen by identical 3-1 scores.
GIRLS
Waverly 4, Newark Valley 0
Victoria Houseknecht opened with a 219 and followed with a 201 in a 581 series to lead the Lady Wolverines, and Rachel Houseknecht added a 501 that included a 177 and a 176.
Waverly won the games over an undermanned Cardinals team 820-350, 731-539 and 781-467. The score for the total pinfall point was 2,332-1,356.
Megan Lee rolled a 461 for Waverly. Shantilly Decker added a 400; Sadie VanAllen had a 380; and Morgan Lee rolled a 378.
Lily Austin led Newark Valley with a 422.
Notre Dame 3, Watkins Glen 1
WATKINS GLEN — Emalie Bailey led the way for Notre Dame with a 421 and Erin Connolly had a 411.
Notre Dame won the first two games by scores of 599-565 and 612-593. Watkins Glen won the third game 615-612 but ND won the point for total pinfall 1,823-1,773.
Boys
Newark Valley 3, Waverly 1
NEWARK VALLEY — Zach Vanderpool rolled a 202 and a 237 on the way to a 618 and Derrick Canfield’s 590 included a 216 but it wasn’t enough to topple the Cardinals in their home house.
Newark Valley win the first game 998-829, the third game 89982-962 and the point for total pinfall 2,874-2,730.
Waverly won the second game 939-894.
Matt Mauersberg had a 214 as part of a 543 for Waverly; Cody Blackwell’s 524 included a 226; Ashton Pritchard had a 454; and Cayden Turcsik finished with a 348.
Alex Umiker led Newark Valley with a 663, Sam Umiker had a 607 and Jason Brown finished with a 592.
Notre Dame 3, Watkins Glen 1
WATKINS GLEN — Stephen Schmidt led Notre Dame with a 521 that included a 193, and Colin Tolbert rolled a 508 for the Crusaders.
ND won the opener 769-729, the third game 799-783 and the point for total pinfall 2,306-2,170.
Watkins Glen won the second game 758-734.
Cody Gonzalez added a 498 for Notre Dame.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.