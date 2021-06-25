ATHENS — The Athens Little League Majors opened up District 15 tournament play with another big win. The Athens squad was paid a visit by Blue Ridge and returned the favor by taking a 14-3 victory with ease to advance to the winners portion of the double-elimination bracket.
Athens used five runs in the first inning to jump out to an early lead. That was followed by four in the second, and five more in the third. After holding the home squad to no runs in the fourth inning, Blue Ridge added three of their own in the final frame, but it wasn’t enough as Athens came away with the 11-run advantage in the mercy rule win.
Sam Cheresnowsky and Connor Davidson carried the load at the plate for Athens as they each tallied two hits. Five players on the winning team also had a game-high two RBI. They were Davidson, Kamdyn Wheeler, Duncan Thetga, Cartier Cockcroft and Kade Rowe.
Davidson also claimed three runs on three at bats as Zach Fisher returned to home plate three times as well in the win.
The Athens pitching staff gave up a total of three hits to Blue Ridge. Four pitchers were on the mound for one inning each; including Brycen Wood, Graham Wanck, Alex McQuay and Davidson. Wood was awarded with the win after pitching in the fourth and final inning.
After splitting games in pool play, the Athens Majors now win their first game in tournament play and advance to the quarterfinal round of the winners bracket. They will hit the road on Saturday when they will travel to take on Susquehanna Area.
