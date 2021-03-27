Eagles fly high in win over Newark Valley

DRYDEN — The Spencer-Van Etten/Candor Eagles boys soccer team showed dominance on both sides of the pitch, racing out to a lead against Newark Valley on Friday night and never looked back in a home game at Dryden High School. The hot start allowed the Eagles to soar to a 7-0 victory over the Cardinals.
The home team started action with a goal early that was followed by another quick goal in transition by sophomore midfielder Jacob Young who received a pass cross field to deliver the strike going up 2-0.
Less than six minutes later, the Eagles scored over the head of the goalie after a long possession following on their own end. That goal was scored by sophomore midfielder Addison Young, who also went in to play keeper towards the end of the match. That final goal with less than eight minutes to go in the first, allowed them to keep a 3-0 lead into the break.
SVEC remained dominant at the start of the second half, especially on the defensive end as they kept the Cardinals from going into scoring position for the first 12 minutes after the start of the second. In that stretch, the Eagles offense was able to knock in two more goals to grow their lead to five with a lot of time still on the clock.
The Eagles defense sealed the shutout for the team by allowing just one shot on goal from the Cardinals in the second quarter. Defense was the answer to the transition offense as they scored their final two goals off transition clears to end the final tally at 7-0 in favor of the Eagles.
After losing their season opener to state powerhouse Lansing, the Eagles bounce back with a huge win to even their record at 1-1. They will be back in action to try and ride their momentum when they travel to Newfield to take on the Trojans Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
After winning their first game against Elmira Notre Dame, Newark Valley drops two straight to Waverly and SVEC by a combined nine goals. They will look to bounce back on Tuesday when they head to Odessa-Montour.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.