SAYRE — The 2021 high school girls basketball season may not have concluded with the best players in the area leading their teams in sectional playoffs. However, top players were able to emerge to the top in a season that lasted about a month.
With no surprise, Sidney Tomasso was able to repeat as Player of the Year in the Valley region. Tomasso put together a season that will long be remembered at Waverly High School. She finished the season with 1,337 career points while averaging 24.2 points per game, which is the most all-time in a single season.
The St. John Fisher bound senior scored 42 points against Owego, which tied the school record for most points in a game. She also broke the records at Waverly High School for most games played in a career as well as most all-time made three-point field goals.
“I originally didn’t think that we were going to have a season at all, but I was just grateful that we got to play a few games, even though we played three or four games a week,” said Tomasso. “We worked really hard and proved a lot of people wrong beating a lot of the big schools this season. I would have loved to see what could have happened with us in the playoffs this year, but I think they’re going to have a great team next year.”
Morning Times All-Stars
Girls Basketball
Player of the Year: Sidney Tomasso (Waverly)
Newcomer of the Year: Addison Westbrook (Waverly)
All-Stars
Kennedy Westbrook (Waverly)
Kayleigh Miller (Athens)
Caydence Macik (Athens)
Olivia Ayres (Tioga)
Maddy Coleman (Spencer-Van Etten)
