Lady Wolverines lock up division crown

WAVERLY — The Waverly girls soccer squad cruised to a 6-1 win over Newark Valley on Monday, and the Lady Wolverines secured the IAC South Large School title in the process.
“This was a big game for us. Winning the division is always a great accomplishment. I am very proud of this team,” said Waverly Coach Tara Hogan.
Sadie Van Allen, Melina Ortiz, Lea Van Allen and Kennedy Westbrook scored first-half goals for Waverly, which held a 4-1 lead at the break.
Ortiz and Gabby Picco added goals in the second half for the Wolverines, who got assists from Westbrook, Lea Van Allen and Tessa Petlock in the win.
“Possession has been key. The girls continue to be strong with their possession and continue to have more accurate shooting,” said Hogan. “We’re not just throwing a shot out there and hoping for the best. They’re taking their time and playing with real confidence.”
Waverly led 20-9 in shots on goal and 2-1 in corner kicks. Kaitlyn Clark stopped eight shots in net for the Wolverines.
Willliamson 8, Sayre 7
TIOGA JUNCTION — The visiting Lady Redskins would get five goals from Roz Haney, but it wasn’t enough to get a win on Monday.
“Tough, physical game. Girls fought hard but couldn’t come back from starting too flat,” Sayre Coach Tracy Mennig said.
Claire Miller scored late in the contest to lift Williamson to the win.
Sayre would also get goals from Abby Moliski and Courtney Sindoni.
Sindoni added two assists and Moliski provided one assist. Maddie Lamanna also had an assist in the loss.
Sayre goalie Adrianna Barnhart stopped nine shots in the contest.
