VanBenthuysen stays close to home
Cody VanBenthuysen ( second from left) announces his college choice at a signing ceremony Tuesday afternoon at Sayre High School. With the Elmira College-bound Sayre senior above are, from left, his mother Amy VanBenthuysen, Cody, Glen VanBenthuysen and Cody’s step father Rick Jennings.

 Dave Post/Morning Times

SAYRE — Playing at the next level is the dream of many a high school athlete. For some, such as Cody Benthuysen, that dream has become a reality with a signing ceremony at Sayre High School Tuesday.

Benthuysen’s choice is nearby Elmira College, where he will study adolescence education and play soccer.

The choice seems to have been an easy one.

“Their coaches reached out to me first and as soon as I got on the campus it felt really close to home and gave me that ‘home’ feeling,” he said.

VanBenthuysen said that the proximity to the Valley was an important factor in his decision.

“That had a pretty big role in (my decision) since I’d be so close to home I wouldn’t have to travel too far and probably my parents would get to see some of my games.”

“It’s been in the back if my mind and it just became a reality.”

He started playing just for fun, but realized that he could go places.

“I just kept grinding every day to make it happen.”

VanBenthuysen credited Sayre Head Coach Greg Hughey and Assistant Coach Rich Post along with John Esworthy from the travel side.

“He helped me helped me create my highlight video,” VanBenthuysen said of Esworthy.

He said the plan is to be a high school teacher.

“I kind of got into a close relationship with the teachers here and I’ve always liked school,” he said. “It’s always been enjoyable to come every day.”

