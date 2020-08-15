I’m going to get straight to the point. If school districts are allowed to let hundreds of kids back into their buildings this fall, then high school athletes should be allowed on the field.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo have both given the green light for students to head back to the classroom in just a few weeks. But, in both states, the fate of fall sports is still up in the air.
Now, I have my doubts when it comes to sending all of those kids back into school buildings this soon and with no COVID-19 vaccine available.
I believe it’s a risk, and there’s a good chance that individual school districts will be forced to close down again at some point if an outbreak occurs in one of their classrooms.
However, the school districts in our area have come up with solid plans, and I applaud them for giving parents multiple options for the upcoming school year.
So with health and safety plans approved by the state and passed through local school districts, students will return to school in a few weeks — and in areas like ours, they should be returning to the field as well.
Each school district has protocols in place for sports in order to keep everyone safe.
Now, it would be great if our testing capabilities in this area were at a point where we could have the student-athletes take them whenever necessary and get the results within a day or two. But, I know someone who had to wait 20 days for a test result. At that point, the test is useless.
So we will have to rely on the protocols put in place by our school districts — and I trust our local athletes, athletic directors and coaches to make sure they are followed.
In my opinion, hundreds of students going into school buildings each day presents a much bigger risk than a group of 30 to 40 football players practicing together and playing on Friday nights.
When I say they should be allowed to play fall sports, I’m not talking about a normal regular season with districts, regionals and states to follow. The one way teams in the Northern Tier League in Pa. or Section IV in NY will get to play football this fall will be to have a conference only schedule.
Let the kids, especially the members of the Class of 2021, play a season — even if it doesn’t involve a chance at a district, section or state championship at the end.
The main reason why sports should be allowed when kids are going to be attending school is simple — it’s good for them.
Obviously, there are a small percentage of high school student-athletes who will earn a scholarship by their play on the field or court. But, there are also kids who need sports to keep them motivated to keep their grades up and, in turn, that will help them possibly get a shot at higher education.
It’s also just a good outlet for high school students. I think we can all remember our high school days. If you didn’t have sports to teach you commitment and give you structure, would you have found yourself in a little more trouble as a teenager? I know I would have.
Just like it’s important for kids to be able to have a normal school experience, it’s just as vital that they have opportunities like sports, band and other extracurricular activities.
It might not make sense for school districts in Philly or Pittsburgh to allow kids back in schools or on the field, but here in the Twin Tiers, the numbers don’t lie.
Our families should be given the choice to send their kids back into the classroom and back onto the field.
