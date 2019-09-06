Players to watch

Waveriy: 1- WB/CB Jalen McCarty; 25- TB/OLB Dave Hallett; 28- WB/LB Thomas Price; 64- T/DT Noah Carpenter; 88- Scott Woodring OLB/WR.

U-E: 10- QB/FS Dylan Costner; 21- RB/FS Zymir Mobley; 29- FB/DE Khaliq Powell.

———

Fast facts

Waverly: The Class B Wolverines, over the limit for Class C by three students, are stepping up to play a Class A team on the road. The last time Waverly was in Class B the Wolverines finished with a 4-6 record

U-E: Winning records have been hard for the Tigers to come by. Union-Endicott was 5-5 in 2016 and 9-2 in 2017, winning Section IV championships each year.

———

2018 record

Waverly: 7-3.

U-E: 2-7.

———

Five-year record

Waverly: 30-14

U-E: 21-28

———

Last game: This will be the first meeting in the programs’ history.

