Players to watch
Waveriy: 1- WB/CB Jalen McCarty; 25- TB/OLB Dave Hallett; 28- WB/LB Thomas Price; 64- T/DT Noah Carpenter; 88- Scott Woodring OLB/WR.
U-E: 10- QB/FS Dylan Costner; 21- RB/FS Zymir Mobley; 29- FB/DE Khaliq Powell.
———
Fast facts
Waverly: The Class B Wolverines, over the limit for Class C by three students, are stepping up to play a Class A team on the road. The last time Waverly was in Class B the Wolverines finished with a 4-6 record
U-E: Winning records have been hard for the Tigers to come by. Union-Endicott was 5-5 in 2016 and 9-2 in 2017, winning Section IV championships each year.
———
2018 record
Waverly: 7-3.
U-E: 2-7.
———
Five-year record
Waverly: 30-14
U-E: 21-28
———
Last game: This will be the first meeting in the programs’ history.
