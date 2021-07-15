WAVERLY — The First Annual Waverly Volleyball Camp is nearly upon us and registrations are being accepted.
The camp, which runs from Aug. 9 through Aug. 12 will include segments for kindergarten through fifth grade from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., sixth through eighth grade from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and freshmen through seniors from 6 p.m. through 7:30 p.m.
Guest volleyball coaches include Dan Miranda, Elmira College men’s and women’s head coach; his assistant at Elmira College, Ryan McDonough; Corning Community College Women’s Head Coach Jared Kucko and Patti Parone former head coach at Horseheads and current Assistant Coach at Capital University. Some of Parone’s props include a N.Y. State championship, 25 conference championships, 24 section IV titles and 16 trips to the state’s Final Four.
The cost of the camp is $50 per student.
For more information, contact Waverly Head Volleyball Coach Charity Meyers at (607)-742-2120 or via email at charity.meyers.cm@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.