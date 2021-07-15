WAVERLY — The First Annual Waverly Volleyball Camp is nearly upon us and registrations are being accepted.

The camp, which runs from Aug. 9 through Aug. 12 will include segments for kindergarten through fifth grade from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., sixth through eighth grade from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and freshmen through seniors from 6 p.m. through 7:30 p.m.

Guest volleyball coaches include Dan Miranda, Elmira College men’s and women’s head coach; his assistant at Elmira College, Ryan McDonough; Corning Community College Women’s Head Coach Jared Kucko and Patti Parone former head coach at Horseheads and current Assistant Coach at Capital University. Some of Parone’s props include a N.Y. State championship, 25 conference championships, 24 section IV titles and 16 trips to the state’s Final Four.

The cost of the camp is $50 per student.

For more information, contact Waverly Head Volleyball Coach Charity Meyers at (607)-742-2120 or via email at charity.meyers.cm@gmail.com.

