WILLIAMSPORT — Athens’ Gavin Bradley and Kaden Setzer competed in Saturday’s PIAA Northeast Regional tournament. The top three place winners from the tournament advanced into the PIAA East Super Regional. While slow starts plagued Setzer, Bradley’s relentless attacks propelled him to a PIAA Northeast Regional title.
Setzer fell behind early in every bout. In the quarterfinals, it set up an impressive comeback win. Setzer fell behind District 2 champion Antonio D’Appollonio, from Scranton Prep, 4-0. D’Appollonio passed Setzer by and took him to his back for a takedown and two back points. Setzer recovered, escaped and got a takedown before the first period ended.
In the second, Setzer escaped and added another takedown. He built a 6-4 lead. D’Appollonio chose down to start the third and escaped to close the score to 6-5. Setzer would get the next takedown and take D’Appollonio to his back for back points. D’Appollonio fought off his back but could not escape. Setzer won 11-5.
Setzer could not overcome early deficits in his next two bouts. Lackawanna Trail’s Robert Schneider took Setzer straight to his back for a 41 second fall in the semifinals. Lewisburg’s Logan Bartlett also got the first takedown and back points in Setzer’s consolation bout. Setzer could not establish his offense and fell 15-0.
Meanwhile, Bradley got the first takedown in all three of his bouts. Those leads allowed him to dictate pace and control his bouts. When Bradley (currently ranked second in the state by PA Power) dictates the pace, it is going to be fast.
Bradley scored seven takedowns in a technical fall over Brady Feese of Southern Columbia in the quarterfinals. He used a combination of high crotches and snap downs to overwhelm Feese.
In the semifinals, Bradley had a rematch with Warrior Run’s Kaden Milheim. Milheim slowed Bradley’s pace last weekend and held him to only two takedowns. Bradley managed to squeak out a 4-3 win, but Milheim had sent him a message.
Bradley admitted that he got the message when assessing his performance.
“I am just trying to get better every day,” he said. “I think I did a lot better, especially in the semis. I didn’t have a good match [last week], we worked on it and I got it done.”
Saturday, Bradley racked up five takedowns to build a 10-4 lead early in the third period. Milheim would escape and get a takedown of his own to end the scoring at 10-7.
Wyoming Area’s Jaden Pepe (ranked third in the state by PA Power) slowed Bradley’s attacks in the finals. Pepe used a combination of a four-point stance and holding Bradley’s elbow to stymie the Wildcat’s attack. Bradley eventually broke through Pepe’s defense with a takedown to a turk for two takedown points and two near fall points in the second. Pepe scored a takedown in the third after Bradley chose neutral. Bradley escaped and sealed a 5-3 victory for the championship.
Normally, the Northeast Regional title would launch Bradley into the PIAA Championships in Hershey. But this year there is an additional qualifying step. The top three Northeast Regional place winners, including Bradley, head to Pottsville next weekend to compete in the East Super Regional tournament. They will compete against the top five place winners from the Southeast Regional. The top four wrestlers from that tournament will advance to an eight man bracket, in Hershey, for the state championships.
