Rushing
Player Car. Yds TDs Y/G
Aidan Hauser, Wellsboro 106 1,276 20 212.7
Uriah Baillie, Canton 128 978 12 163.0
Damien Landon, Troy 134 903 12 150.5
Gage Sutliff, Bucktail 120 748 4 149.6
Tanner Kunkle, Towanda 109 707 9 117.8
Emmett Wood, Tioga 61 424 8 106.0
Mekhi Mundrick, CMVT 109 536 3 89.3
Carson Stiner, Canton 80 523 8 87.1
Isaiah Firestine, Sayre 89 505 7 84.1
Passing
Player C-A Yds T-I Rat.
Dom Ayers, Troy 30-41 481 5-1 207.08
Brayden Horton, Sayre 62-125 1,027 14-7 144.37
Isaac Keane, Wellsboro 33-56 381 6-2 144.29
Colt Litzelman, NP/M 78-121 774 8-1 138.36
Brady Worthing, Tioga 11-26 131 4-0 135.40
Uriah Baillie, Canton 57-116 883 7-4 126.10
Seth Huyler, C. Valley 61-121 793 7-0 124.56
Joe Tomasso, Waverly 56-112 708 8-3 121.31
Branson Eyer, Muncy 24-53 385 4-3 119.89
Logan Almedia, Mont. 49-106 761 8-8 116.34
Matt Byrne, SVEC 30-71 534 5-4 117.40
Receiving
Player Rec. Yds TDs Y/G
Ben Knapp, Canton 28 522 6 87.0
Jalen McCarty, Waverly 21 295 4 73.8
Kole Hurler, Cow. Valley 29 395 4 65.8
Keegan Rude, Athens 17 322 2 64.4
James Cameron, Wyalusing 15 358 3 59.7
James Sutherlin, SVEC 12 230 1 57.5
Shane Fuhrey Wyalusing 17 282 3 56.4
Steven Prince, Montgomery 21 327 4 54.5
Ross Eyer, Muncy 11 308 7 51.3
Offense
Team Run Pass Total Yds./Gm
Canton 1,758 1,022 2,780 463.3
Wellsboro 2,109 391 2,500 416.7
Troy 1,786 484 2,270 378.3
Sayre 1,076 1,060 2,136 356.0
Waverly 574 708 1,282 320.5
NP/M 945 774 1,719 286.5
SVEC 363 773 1,136 284.0
Muncy 1,086 576 1,662 277.0
Tioga 970 131 1,101 275.3
Defense
Team Run Pass Total Yds./Gm
Canton 618 678 1,296 216.0
Sayre 948 413 1,371 228.5
Wellsboro 1,006 536 1,542 257.0
Troy 1,023 561 1,584 264.0
CMVT 1,083 530 1,613 268.3
Tioga 876 251 1,127 281.8
NP/M 1,104 702 1,806 301.0
Muncy 1,277 558 1,835 305.8
Montgomery 1.400 547 1,947 324.5
